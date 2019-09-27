Does Malika Haqq Have A Boyfriend? ‘KUWTK’ Star Has Chosen Not To Reveal Who The Father Of Her Child Is

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, has announced that she’s pregnant and it’s sparking speculation about whether she has a boyfriend or not. Malika made the pregnancy announcement on Instagram and opened up about the news in an interview with People Magazine. During the chat with People, Malika expressed that she’d rather not reveal the name of the baby’s father at this time.

“I have always wanted to be a mother and it’s still a little bit surprising but I’m overjoyed!” she said in the interview. “I’m a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion … I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.”

So, her current dating situation is still unknown at this point. Malika’s last public relationship was with rapper OT Genasis. As E! Online reports, they dated for two years before splitting in June of this year.

According to E!, there’d been rumors that the two were on the verge of a breakup as they hardly ever posted photos of each other on social media in the months leading up to their split. Before the relationship ended, both Malika and OT attended Khloe’s glitzy Christmas party in December of last year and posed in a group with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star. In January, Malika also posted a photo of them hanging out with Lori Harvey, Trey Songz, Jeannie Mai, and Jeezy.

A source told People Magazine that their break up was amicable and that the rapper’s hefty work commitments may have been a contributing factor.

In June, Malika announced the breakup to her fans on Instagram with a photo of her wearing a see-through white dress and a one-word caption that said “Single”

According to E!, Before her relationship with OT Genasis, Malika dated Jersey Shore star, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz. The two started dating after they met on the reality show, Famously Single. In an interview with E!, Malika explained that their connection wasn’t strong enough to survive life outside of the show.

Loading...

Before the brief relationship with Magro-Ortiz, she was also romantically linked to the rapper Chinx.

Although Malika hasn’t shared the name of her baby’s father, there’s a chance that information may come out in the future. Fans will just have to wait and see. But in the meantime, speculation about his identity will surely continue among her millions of fans on Instagram and beyond.