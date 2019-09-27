Christie Brinkley Reportedly Gets Into Blowout Fight With Daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook At ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal

The supermodel is allegedly hanging around her daughter's 'Dancing With the Stars' rehearsals and making it a 'tense' environment for her.

Christie Brinkley has been her daughter Sailor’s biggest supporter on Dancing With the Stars, but behind the scenes, there could be trouble for the mom-daughter modeling duo.

A source told Radar Online that Christie is reportedly putting an extreme amount of pressure on her 21-year-old daughter less than two weeks after Sailor was thrust into the spotlight as her famous mom’s replacement on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. The DWTS insider added that Christie insists that Sailor must not only compete for herself but also for Christie’s legacy and it is causing the young model extra stress behind the scenes.

“They got into a fight yesterday. Sailor feels the pressure that was thrown at her last minute. If it were up to Sailor, she would have never been thrown into it. She wasn’t mentally or physically prepared for it. There was yelling, tears and a storm out.”

The insider clarified that Sailor and her mom have since reconciled following their big fight.

Sailor replaced her 65-year-old mom on Dancing With the Stars after the Sports Illustrated swimsuit legend broke her arm just days before the show’s Season 28 premiere. While Christie admitted that her daughter had to be convinced to take on the role, she finally agreed. But now Christie is allegedly playing helicopter mom as she pops “in and out of rehearsals” causing a “tense” environment for her daughter.

The insider added that pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy feels “awkward” when Sailor and Christie fight during rehearsals and that he now wishes he had never been partnered with the modeling legend to begin with.

The rumors of the backstage drama come after Sailor defended her mom against allegations that she “faked” her arm injury to get Sailor a spot on the high-profile network TV show. Sailor staunchly defended Christie after talk show host Wendy Williams and others accused her of faking her fall, which was caught on camera.

Sailor previously told People that she was initially “terrified” to do Dancing With the Stars.

“I didn’t want to at first, honestly,” Sailor admitted to the outlet. “I was terrified. It was a very scary thing for me. The whole idea of having to be live on stage, be on TV dancing, that’s something I’ve never done before.”

Sailor went on to explain that while she was “so scared” to compete on Dancing With the Stars, that was what pushed her to do it. The blonde beauty said she vowed to “surpass the fear” and become “stronger” than the things that scare her.

“[My mom] told me to have fun with it and to not let fear stop me from doing any of it,” Sailor said.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 pm. on ABC.