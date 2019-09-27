WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman Wants Goldberg To Pass His Role To Brock Lesnar

It's not totally out of the question for this to actually happen.

Bill Goldberg is in the WWE Hall of Fame and will go down as a true wrestling legend, but he’s certainly not done in the ring. In the last few months alone, he has returned for a couple of matches, which included decimating Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam. Now, there are rumors swirling around that Paul Heyman is going to represent his client until his dying day and wants Goldberg to hand over that role to Brock Lesnar.

Back in 2016, Goldberg returned out of nowhere and defeated Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor Series. It was his first match in more than 12 years and no one ever thought he would step into a wrestling ring again.

He wrestled a few more times after that match and disappeared again after losing to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. All of a sudden, Goldberg returned to face The Undertaker at the WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia back in June, but that match resulted in a loss.

Two months later, Goldberg defeated Ziggler at SummerSlam, and there is a good chance that he isn’t necessarily done either. There are no current plans for him to have another match in WWE as of this time, but one could be announced at any moment and without any kind of warning. He is scheduled to appear on the SmackDown debut on FOX next week, though.

Heyman is actually hoping that this is the kind of schedule that Lesnar could have one day.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, is reporting that Paul Heyman really wants Lesnar to take over the Goldberg role in the future. Right now, Goldberg is seen as the guy who comes in every now and then to “destroy people, as an old legend.”

Now, Goldberg isn’t necessarily “old,” but he is 52 years of age, which means he’s on the downward slope of his wrestling career. Brock Lesnar is already on a very limited schedule for WWE, and he’s only 42-years-old, which means he could continue on his current path and take over the Goldberg route much later.

As the rumors currently state, WWE’s plan is to keep Goldberg showing up occasionally to destroy someone for a big spotlight and paycheck. Eventually, Heyman wants that role to go to Brock Lesnar, and it isn’t out of the question of happening, especially since Paul now has much more pull in the company. This isn’t bad for WWE either, as Lesnar would be a big enough star to have for special events and pay-per-views whenever they need a boost in ratings.