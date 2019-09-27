Russian ‘Maxim’ Bombshell Vita Sidorkina Lifts Up Her Top In Sultry Photo

Vita Sidorkina is the cover girl for the new September/October issue of Maxim and both the publication and the model have been busy sharing snippets of the sultry spread with their respective Instagram followers. On Thursday, Sidorkina took to the popular social media platform to share a series of shots from the photo shoot in which she flaunted her incredible figure that made it seem impossible that she gave birth not long ago.

In one particular photo, Sidorkina was seen from the waist up as she was captured in a front three-quarter pose in relation to the camera. As noted by the tag included with the post, the man behind the lenses was world-famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon. The Russian bombshell was looking intently at a point in the horizon as she stood with her gray top lifted all the way above her chest. However, she was using her arms to cover herself up while censoring the photo, keeping it Instagram-friendly.

Sidorkina — who gave birth to her baby daughter just 10 months ago, as The Inquisitr has previously written — exposed her flat stomach while showing off her toned abs and fit midsection. The model accessorized her look with a pair of chunky, black-and-silver bracelets and rings that perfectly captured the photo’s edgy rocker vibe.

Keeping with that theme, the model rocked a gorgeous black-and-silver smokey eye, which made the baby blue of her irises stand out. Her golden blonde hair was parted in the middle and styled in messy, large waves that fell around her head and shoulders while accentuating the shot’s wild aesthetics.

Since going live, the post — which Sidorkina shared with her 777,000-plus Instagram followers — has garnered more than 8,100 likes in under a day of being posted. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 80 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the blonde stunner took to the comments section to praise her incredible looks and to compliment the overall aesthetics of the shot taken by Bensimon.

“Yesss babe!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“Damn girl,” another fan chimed in, also adding a series of fire emoji at the end of the message.

Loading...

“Wow stunning shot,” yet a third follower said, once again using several fire emoji to illustrate the comment.

In addition to this photo, Sidorkina shared two other photos from the shoot, as did Maxim on its verified Instagram account.