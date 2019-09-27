Miranda Lambert Shows Off Killer Legs In Black Dress & Red Boots Alongside Hunky Husband

Miranda Lambert’s country style is often the envy of her fans, and this week as no different as the singer posted a sweet snap of herself and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, sharing a sweet look between them.

In the photo, which was shared to Miranda’s Instagram story, Lambert sits in a black leather chair while rocking a black dress with blue and red stars on it. She has her legs crossed and her skirt hiked up to show off her killer stems.

The “Little Red Wagon” singer accessorized the ensemble with a pair of stunning red heeled boots with fringe hanging from the back of them while holding a drink in her hand and staring into Brendan’s eyes.

Miranda had her shoulder-length blond hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell behind her and brushed over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, long lashes, and dramatic eyeliner.

Meanwhile, Brendan also looked gorgeous as he wore a pair of skinny jeans, a white collared button-up shirt, navy blue sport coat, and some brown boots. She also sported a big smile on his face for his beloved wife.

“Feelin fancy in DC!” Lambert captioned the cute photo.

Earlier in the week, Miranda posted a video of herself singing in the ensemble as she gushed over being proud to represent women in music.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miranda and Brendan surprised fans when they announced that they had tied the knot back in February. Since then, the couple has been nearly inseparable.

Hollywood Life reports that Brendan even took a leave of absence from his job as a New York City police officer in order to join Miranda on tour so that they wouldn’t have to be apart during their first year of marriage.

“Miranda never pressures Brendan to do anything. He jumped at the chance to go on tour with her. It’s a huge relief to Miranda that Brendan is able to travel with her, because that way they don’t have to spend time apart and deal with all the issues that come from that,” the insider stated.

“Miranda wholeheartedly believes married couples should be together as much as possible. A lot of the issues in her last marriage stemmed from having to spend so much time apart. It creates unnecessary stress,” the source added of Miranda Lambert’s marriage.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin by following the singer on her social media accounts.