‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Custody Battle Over Kids, Admits To Having Nightmares

Jenelle Evans is looking back on the drama she faced earlier this year.

Jenelle Evans temporarily lost custody of her children earlier this year and is still haunted by the dramatic custody battle she and David Eason went through in the weeks that followed.

During an interview on the Hollywood Life podcast on September 26, the Teen Mom 2 star said that she often has nightmares about the way in which Child Protective Services (CPS) showed up to her North Carolina home in May of this year and demanded she turn over her kids “for no reason.”

“I’ve been trying to my best to just be the best mom I can. So it just gives me PTSD,” she explained.

Although Evans said there was “no reason” for CPS to take her children, including 10-year-old Jace, five-year-old Kaiser, and two-year-old Ensley, there was an investigation targeting her husband David Eason and his decision to murder their family dog that prompted their decision to ensure the safety of the couple’s kids.

In addition to the three kids of Evans, the youngest of who she shares with Eason, he is also dad to 12-year-old daughter Maryssa, who he shares with ex Whitney Johnson and five-year-old son Kaden, who he shares with ex Olivia Leedham.

After Evans’ kids were taken from her and placed with their relatives, she and Eason spent weeks in court fighting to get them back and were ordered to attend parenting classes as they did so. Looking back, Evans said that she learned valuable lessons while attending both parenting and anger management classes.

According to Evans, she and her husband realized during the sessions that they simply didn’t work well with their parents when it came to caring for their kids.

“We told her basically, me and him co-parent good, but we don’t co-parent with the grandparent’s good. So we found different tools to deal with that and keep business-like attitudes and all that,” she said.

While Evans and Eason did regain custody of some of their kids, Jace has remained in the custody of Barbara Evans, who has been caring for him since shortly after his birth, and Kaden is currently living with his mother.

Following the murder of the family dog, Evans not only lost custody of her kids temporarily, she also lost her Season 9 gig on Teen Mom 2 after MTV confirmed they wouldn’t be working with her after the murder.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. As The Inquisitr recently revealed, Evans recently hinted that she may be returning to the show next season.