Khloe Kardashian’s Best Friend, Malika Haqq Announces Surprise Pregnancy, Instagram Goes Wild

Malika Haqq’s headlines this summer mostly seem to have centered around her killer style – The Inquisitr recently reported Malika acing it in a super-sexy and embellished bra.

It looks like Malika has delivered a major announcement, though. The best friend to Khloe Kardashian is mostly pictured as being the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s side-kick, although today is seeing Malika shine for a massive and totally unexpected reason – and as a solo deal. The 36-year-old took to Instagram earlier today with an announcement that wasn’t up for debate: it featured a pregnancy test, Malika holding it, and a caption confirming that her first baby is on the way. It also seems to have shut down the platform in terms of the sheer amount of likes and comments coming in.

Malika’s update today came as paid partnership – enough time with the famous E! show’s family has likely taught Haqq that social media always comes with a little earning potential.

The photo showed Malika looking overjoyed as she was photographed close up and holding a positive pregnancy test. Malika appeared in a simple and ribbed cardigan in white – today wasn’t about the epic fashion displays. The star was looking right at the camera with her Clear Blue test in her left hand – fans could see the positive result.

Malika’s caption offered a lot, but at the same time, it kept some things in the dark. While the star confirmed that her baby is due next year, she did omit one very important element: no information was provided on who the baby daddy is.

Regardless, it looks like this post has exploded.

Shooting right up to the top of the comments section was a reply from BFF Khloe.

“Congratulations Mika May!!!!! I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!! I love you and baby madly.”

Khloe’s reply racked up over 4,000 likes in 45 minutes.

As to the rest of the platform, yes, it was going nuts.

“What!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Congratulations; you’ll be an amazing mommy!!” another added.

“Omg yayyyyyyyyyyy” seemed to see a fan unable to contain themselves.

“OMG congratulations” echoed other thoughts.

Loading...

Of course, comments did come in questioning who the daddy is. Haqq has yet to reveal the father, as reported by The Inquisitr.

“WHO IS YOUR BABY DADDY?” one fan asked.

“Who’s the lucky dad?” another asked.

Plenty more fans appeared to probe Malika, with a few also raising eyebrows over the post being a promotional one. Nonetheless, the overall consensus appeared to be both joy and total frenzy. Kardashian babies might be plentiful, but an announcement from Malika is definitely a major deal.

Fans wishing to stay updated on it all should follow Malika’s Instagram.