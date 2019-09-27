‘Playboy’ Bombshell Rachel Cook Rocks Instagram By Flaunting Her Insane Bikini Body In New Video

American model and popular social media influencer Rachel Cook just released a new promotional video for Bang Energy via her Instagram page and her fans are going crazy over it. The Playboy model gave her millions of followers a flirty eyeful with this clip as she wore a coral bikini that perfectly highlighted all of her jaw-dropping curves.

Cook posted the new clip on her Instagram page Thursday night and it immediately generated a stir. The 24-year-old American Playboy model has shared quite a few of these Bang Energy videos in the past and they always get her followers buzzing.

Some of the model’s followers hate that she shares these videos while others seem to just enjoy the ride. Sometimes Cook goes with a campy vibe for these, but in this case, she seemed to keep it simple by dancing around in a bikini and smiling flirtatiously.

Rachel wore her hair in a casual, wavy style and she looked fresh-faced and makeup-free in this clip. She wore two sets of small silver hoop earrings and had a pale pink color on her nails. Cook filmed this new clip in a gorgeous outdoors locale and the wind blew through her chestnut-colored locks as she pranced around.

The coral bandeau bikini top was fairly small and allowed Cook to flaunt her cleavage. Rachel’s insane abs were on full display and the Playboy model made sure to show off all of her sultry angles to give everybody a chance to drool over her pert derriere as well.

The Washington native’s 2.5 million fans did not hesitate to show their love for this short video clip. In less than 18 hours, the video had already been viewed nearly 255,000 times. More than 60,000 people “liked” the post and another 600 comments piled up alongside the enticing video.

One of Rachel’s followers joked that they missed the “Seductive Sally” persona she incorporated into a previous Bang Energy video and Cook joked that she missed her tool. As The Inquisitr previously shared, this video introduced Seductive Sally who lived it up at the trailer park.

The Seductive Sally video not only generated a lot of chuckles, but it also received nearly 1.15 million views. Will this brand-new bikini-focused clip be able to match or even eclipse that previous one? It certainly looks like it’s well on its way.

Rachel has a reputation for posting sexy snaps to her Instagram page quite regularly. However, it looks like it has actually been nearly a month since she shared something showing her in a bikini.

The Playboy model clearly still has her enviable bikini body despite keeping it under wraps to an extent for the past few weeks. Based on the early reaction to this new post of Rachel Cook’s, her fans are anxious to see more pictures like this even if summer has come to an end.