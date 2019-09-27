Larsa Pippen Smolders In Lavender Minidress That Showcases Her Curves

Larsa Pippen looks good in just about everything she puts on her body. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the month, she rocked an oversized tie-dye ensemble that showcased her toned legs. On Thursday, the beauty took things in a different direction with an Instagram update that showed her looking gorgeous in a lavender minidress.

In the post, the silky dress highlighted her curvy figure. The dress featured a plunging neckline, giving viewers a peek at her cleavage. The figure-hugging dress also accentuated Larsa’s hourglass shape. Bejeweled straps added a bit of glam to the chic look.

Larsa’s makeup looked perfect, and it included thick lashes, contoured cheeks and touch of pink on her full lips. The stunner wore her long hair in big curls tossed over one shoulder. She also wore a pale pink color on her nails. The beauty stood outside on near a brick column. With one hand on the column, she gave the camera serious look.

In the caption, Larsa said the dress came from fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, a company for which she often models.

The snap was a smash hit among her 1.8 million followers.

“PURE HOTNESS!” wrote one excited fan.

“Lavender is all you,” said another follower.

“So pretty,” another admirer wrote.

The stunner usually goes for looks that emphasize her physique. It’s a body the mother of four can be proud of. In an interview with Chicago Splash, Larsa said she considered the time she spent working out to be her “me time.”

When asked about her workout regimen, she said she broke up her exercise routines by muscle groups, adding that her favorite workouts were dumbbell lunges for glutes, side and floor planks for core muscles and pole dancing for strength and resistance. She recently shared a photo in which she was doing some planks, stating that balance was key.

Larsa also shared what her diet looked like, stating that she usually starts her mornings with green juice or protein shake. She added that her between meal snacks consisted of things her kids eat, such as fruit mixes, pretzels or gluten-free granola. Lunch and dinner usually consist of some type of protein with rice and vegetables. She even allows herself cheat days, on which she might indulge in chocolate and wine.

Whatever she is doing seems to be working.

