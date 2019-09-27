Karen Pence Reportedly Refused To Kiss Mike Pence After Donald Trump’s 2016 Election Win: ‘Leave Me Alone’

The second lady was reportedly not in good spirits following Trump and Pence's win in 2016.

Second lady Karen Pence reportedly refused to share a kiss with her husband, Vice President Mike Pence, following Donald Trump’s win as president in 2016, a book review from The New York Times reports.

“You got what you wanted, Mike,” the second lady reportedly told the vice president following Trump’s 2016 win. “Leave me alone.”

Per The New York Times report Thursday, which is a review of PIETY AND POWER: Mike Pence and the Taking of the White House by Tom LoBianco, Karen Pence was reportedly furious following the release of the now imfafous Access Hollywood tapes published by The Washington Post in 2016, which showed the president years earlier making comments about women, which many equated to sexual assault.

The now Vice President reportedly told his wife that he believed it was “too late” to drop off Trump’s ticket following the release off the tapes, just a month before Trump would go on to secure his victory over his Democratic rival, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton.

The New York Times report also alleges that Pence himself had dreams of running for the White House in 2016, and that former President George Bush had even requested that Pence work to stop Trump from winning in 2016.

According to The New York Times review, Tom LoBianco, the book’s author, has previously covered Pence’s rise to power for both The Associated Press and The Indianapolis Star. The review claims LoBianco asks “all the right questions” in his book, published in June of this year, as he documents Pence’s rise from radio host, to congressmen, to governor, and ultimately, to the Vice President.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Vice President has recently found himself in the news following reports that he urged President Trump to refrain from releasing a transcript of a call between himself and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which was the center of a whistleblower complaint that made headlines this week.

Per The Inquisitr, the Vice President pushed the president to keep the transcript private, though the president chose to release it Wednesday amid growing reports about the whistleblower complaint that alleged the president asked the Ukrainian president to investigate one of his 2020 Democratic Party rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The summarized transcript of the call released Wednesday has not seemed to help the president’s cause, as The Inquisitr noted, as members of both sides of the political spectrum have seemed to indicate they find the nature of the president’s call with Zelensky troubling. The summarized transcript released by the White House shows Trump asking the Ukrainian leader for a “favor” before Trump goes on to mention Biden. An unclassified release of the official whistleblower complaint has further caused criticism of the 45th president.

Trump has also further included Pence in his recent scandal, which sparked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday to announce a formal impeachment inquiry, saying on Wednesday that Pence has also had conversations with Ukrainian leaders, and that he believed transcripts of those calls should likewise be released.