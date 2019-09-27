Maria Sharapova Flashes Killer Legs Wearing Tiny Black Shorts In Rural Italy

Maria Sharapova is back in the news. The 32-year-old has appeared in a new social media image – while this snap had nothing to do with the sport that’s made this Russian so famous, it did manage to showcase those killer legs. Maria has already made The Inquisitr‘s headlines this month for wowing fans with a workout video – it looks like the results of all that time in the gym are manifesting.

Maria’s photo today came as a relaxed and sun-drenched one. The blonde was in the rural Italian town of Bordighera, per her geo-tag, although a fun caption had mentioned a well-known destination: Maria had taken to her caption amusingly, stating that the pose she was striking was apt for Paris Fashion Week. Maria might have the height to model professionally, but this star sticks to her strengths. Being a tennis superstar will forever be associated with Sharapova, although this sports face now has her own brand.

The snap showed Maria photographed full length and posing with a thrown-back head and a smile. The star was clad in a tiny and black pair of shorts, with her killer long legs on full show. The shorts had been paired with a simple and upbeat t-shirt in pink, with a wrapped-around waist sweater keeping things low-key. Fans were likely eyeing up the star’s insane pins, although there was plenty more to look at in the image, with Italy’s beautiful scenery and a cart showing clay pots for sale.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 39,000 likes in the space of two hours. Fan comments came in all languages – while some users left humorous remarks about those clay pots, others simply seemed floored at how beautiful Maria looked. Many an emoji response was left, with fans appearing to opt for heart-eye, fire, and muscly arm emoji.

Maria comes as nothing short of a muscle machine. The star trains hard and eats right, although she has mentioned a balanced nutrition approach, per her interview with Refinery29.

“I’ve always seen sweets as a treat post-workout or after an accomplishment to treat yourself or reward yourself. Or, even after a tough day as a pick-me-up, rather than something to load on constantly. I think I’m not too strict on myself, because I know that playing tennis is a huge part of my lifestyle and that I constantly exercise and I need energy. But, I also know that it’s important to keep yourself happy. Being mentally happy is just as important as physically happy.”

