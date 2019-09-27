Snoop Dogg’s Grandson, Kai Love, Dies 10 Days After Birth To Son Corde Broadus

TMZ is unfortunately reporting that tragedy has struck the Snoop Dogg family. According to reports, Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., lost his grandchild Kai Love only ten days after his birth.

Kai Love was the son of Snoop’s son Corde Broadus and born on September 15. Kai was Broadus’s third child, along with son Zion and daughter Eleven. He was the fifth grandchild for Snoop.

Kai was reportedly still in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital when he passed away. Broadus confirmed the news on Instagram in a heartbreaking post.

“Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19,” he wrote. “My son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you.”

Along with the caption, Broadus also posted a video showing his daughter with Kai while he is being cradled by another woman, possibly his wife.

“Besito,” the woman says. Eleven then gives her brother a little kiss.

A second picture in the post shows a dry erase board outside of Kai’s room. Under “Plan of the Day” is written “Love + Light” along with a smiley face.

Snoop Dogg’s wife, Shante Broadus, also posted a tribute to her fifth grandson. In another heart-rending post, Shante emotionally sang a verse from the song “The Love We Had Stays On My Mind” by The Dells.

Though family has not released a statement on his cause of death, infant mortality is sadly not an uncommon occurrence. According to the CDC, the three most common causes of infant mortality include congenital malformations, disorders related to short gestation and low birthweight, and sudden infant death syndrome. These three issues account for around 43 percent of all infant deaths in the United States.

Though Snoop Dogg has not made any public statement regarding the tragedy, sympathies have been pouring in from fans, often through comments on Instagram.

Jen Rade, a Hollywood stylist, left a comment on Broadus’s post.

Loading...

“I am so sorry for your loss Corde. My heart breaks for you. There are no words. Sending you all my love,” she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

“We love you and are here for you brotha. My condolences,” added a second, with several crying faces and a prayer hands emoji.

“Sooo sorry for your loss brother, you all have an angel and I pray God comforts y’all in this time,” wrote a third.

This is not the only death to hit Snoop Dogg in recent months. He was a close friend of Beth Chapman, whom he called “auntie” in a tribute to the late star. Chapman passed away in June.

May Kai Love rest in peace.