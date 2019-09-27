Spider-Man Is Back In The MCU – Marvel And Sony Realize Working Together Is Best For Everyone

The web-slinger is back where he belongs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios couldn’t come to an agreement to keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the fans were distraught. After more than $2 billion made at the worldwide box office, fans couldn’t believe that these two studios wouldn’t want to continue working together. Well, money appears to be a huge factor in what works and what doesn’t, and that is why the web-slinger is right back where he belongs in the MCU.

A little over a month ago, Sony and Marvel parted ways when it was revealed that they simply couldn’t work together any longer. Disney and Marvel apparently wanted to get more of a 50/50 split on all the financials while Sony wanted to keep things as they were with them receiving the majority of the box office take.

Once things came to a stalemate between the two, Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra said that “for the moment, the door is closed.” Sony was prepared to make their own Spider-Man universe and take Tom Holland‘s version of the character out of the MCU.

According to Variety, the two sides have continued talking since the split and a new agreement of some sort has been made. It was announced on Friday that the two studios will work together on a third Spider-Man film with the character also appearing in another future MCU movie.

In this new agreement, Disney and Marvel will now receive 25 percent of the profits and continue to retain all merchandising rights. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will also stay on as the producer of the next stand-alone Spider-Man movie.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Amy Pascal, who has been on both of the first two Spidey films, will also produce the third film through Pascal Pictures. There is not much yet known about the third movie, but it will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

After the success of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Marvel Studios followed it up with an even more impressive Spider-Man: Far From Home. Sony Pictures had proven with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that they could create a successful universe of their own, but this deal seemed to be the better option at this time.

Both Sony and Marvel Studios are happy that a deal has been reached to keep Spider-Man in the MCU, and the partnership will continue into the future.