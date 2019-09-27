Savannah Chrisley Rocks Leopard Heels In Hot New Photo: ‘Just Like That It Can Go From Bad To Cute’

Savannah Chrisley’s most recent Instagram share is driving her fans wild.

As those who follow the Chrisley Knows Best star on social media know, Chrisley regularly shares fashion-forward shots with fans as well as a mix of family shots with her famous family. The blond beauty has amassed a following of over 1.9 million on Instagram alone and that number seems to rise each and every week. In the most recent image that was shared for her loyal fans, Chrisley appears to be having a blast in the Big Apple.

In the hot new post, Chrisley stands sandwiched in the middle of two friends. The photo was taken at night and the gorgeous NYC skyline is visible behind the trio as they appear to be posing on a rooftop. Chrisley looks absolutely stunning in the shot, wearing her long, blond locks down and straight as well as a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. The beauty accessorizes the look with a pair of dangly earrings to go along with an all-black outfit.

On top, Savannah rocks a black v-neck t-shirt that has distressing all over it. The songstress also dons a pair of black pants and completes the look with a sexy pair of leopard heels. Her friend, Collins, also looks dressed to impress in a zebra-patterned top and jeans while her friend Sherry also rocks a pair of distressed jeans and a black top.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention already with over 32,000 likes in addition to 130-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let Savannah know she looks stunning while countless others raved over her sexy outfits. A few others chimed in to tell her to have a great time in the Big Apple.

“Beautiful, bedazzling and bewitching x 3,” one fan gushed with a series of flame emoji.

“Y’all look beautiful and amazing,” another chimed in.

“I’m so jealous! Y’all have the best time!!!!,” one more commented with a single pink heart emoji.

And leopard seems to be her choice of print in recent weeks. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the 22-year-old looks fashionable in a photo with her friend. In the shot, the stunner can be seen clad in a leopard jacket that hit just above her knee. Savannah paired the look with black skinny jeans and Converse sneakers. Chrisley also held a black purse in her hand and wore a silver watch on her left wrist. That shot garnered over 26,000 likes.