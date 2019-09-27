Katie Holmes Turns Heads In Plunging, Shirtless Pantsuit On NYC Streets

Katie Holmes has been turning heads. The Dawson’s Creek actress was spotted on the streets of New York City yesterday, with a sleek and on-point look that couldn’t have been classier. Pantsuits did once come with shirts as a standard, but it looks like Hollywood is digging wearing the look as a two-piece minus the shirt, these days. The 40-year-old star appeared to have done just that, with a wraparound two-piece that made The Daily Mail‘s headlines.

As the newspaper reports, Katie was spotted heading to a press conference, with a smart wardrobe that seemed fitting for the occasion. The brunette was clad in an impossibly-chic pantsuit in blue, with a satin-like finish to the fabrics affording a decidedly upscale feel. Katie was seen with the tailored upper flaunting her slim frame, with a plunging neckline managing to up the ante without flashing any cleavage. That said, with no shirt, fans could see hints of the star’s upper chest. A sash detail at the waist added plenty of flourishes, with lapels and pocket flaps doing the same.

Katie paired her look with heels in nude colors, with a matching clutch bag accessorizing the ensemble perfectly. The mother of one appeared with her long dark tresses styled into gentle curls around her shoulders, with smokey eye makeup accentuating her attractive features.

An image of Katie in her outfit appeared on her social media, although the snap didn’t showcase the two-piece full length.

Katie has wound up in the news of late by virtue of what appears to be a split from long-term boyfriend Jamie Foxx. Prior to dating Foxx, the star was a global headline-maker for her marriage to Tom Cruise. Together with Tom, Katie is a parent to daughter Suri. As to Foxx, he has been making headlines as fans speculate whether he might be dating Sela Vave who is a fair few decades younger than him.

As Radar Online reports, Katie was reportedly furious over Jamie’s alleged romance with the 21-year-old.

“They had an agreement to play fair and not embarrass the other by stepping out with anyone else in public – but Jamie’s done exactly that and she’s livid. They had an open arrangement provided he never rubbed her face in it, which of course he’s done over and over again,” a source reported regarding Katie’s feelings.

As to Katie, she just keeps on making headlines for those looks. Earlier this summer, The Inquisitr reported Katie wowing in a string crop top.