Justin Bieber Seemingly Throws Shade At ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna’s Dancing Video On Instagram, She Responds

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian applauded her latest clip as the singer appeared to diss her.

Does Lisa Rinna have a celebrity hater on her hands? It sure looks that way.

According to a Hollywood Life report on September 27, Justin Bieber seemingly threw shade her way after seeing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had promoted Kim Kardashian’s shape-wear line, SKIMS, with a video of herself dancing to Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” on Instagram.

“You gotta chill,” Bieber commented on Rinna’s post.

Right away, Rinna’s fans began flooding her post with their own comments, slamming the singer for saying such a thing to their “queen” and demanding she never chill.

Rinna also got the support of Kardashian’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, who told the reality star that she is “so so hot” and that she loves her dance videos, and Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, who labeled her dancing video as “awesome” and told Rinna she loves her.

Even actress January Jones weighed in on Rinna’s video and joked that she is a “maniac.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Rinna has a fantastic body and never hesitates to show it off, especially when it comes to her Instagram page, which has over 2 million followers. In addition to dancing to West, Rinna also shared a recent video of herself dancing in a bikini and a cowboy hat to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”

After Comments by Celebs shared a screenshot of Bieber’s comment on Rinna’s post, Rinna weighed in on his comment herself by teasing her next dancing video.

“I guess we know whose music I’ll be dancing to next,” she wrote, also adding a winking emoji.

As The Inquisitr revealed earlier this month, Rinna’s former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Brandi Glanville, applauded her stunning bikini body during an episode of her YouTube series, Drinking and Tweeting with Brandi Glanville.

“At [56], she looks better than most 25 [year-olds],” Glanville told viewers, according to a report from Reality Tea on September 16. “I have to just shout out Lisa Rinna. You look f**king amazing and better than most people in a bathing suit, to be honest.”

Glanville’s praise of Rinna and her body came after a number of online haters left mean comments on her Instagram page after she shared a series of photos and videos of herself earlier this summer.

Rinna and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV sometime next year for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.