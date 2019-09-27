Prince Harry Says Climate Science Is Undeniable During Africa Tour

Prince Harry is currently touring Africa on a 10-day visit alongside his wife Meghan Markle and 4-month-old son Archie. The Duke of Sussex is currently in Botswana helping plant trees after decades of deforestation due to humans cutting down trees for firewood and elephant activity has left large barren areas, reported The Guardian.

During the forest habitat rebuilding efforts, Harry gave a speech on the banks of the Chobe River, in which he spoke about climate change and referred back to a speech recently given by U.N. secretary general, António Guterres, at the U.N. general assembly.

“This week, led by Greta, the world’s children are striking. There’s an emergency. It’s a race against time and one which we are losing. Everyone know it. There’s no excuse for not knowing that. And the most troubling part of that is I don’t believe there is anybody in this world who can deny science, undeniable science and facts.”

The prince continued on to say that science and facts that have been around for the last 30, maybe 40 years, and that the evidence is only getting stronger and stronger.

“I don’t understand how anyone in this world, whoever we are – you, us, children, leaders, whoever it is – no one can deny science, otherwise we live in a very, very troubling world.”

During his work rebuilding the forest habitat, Harry was seen working alongside a group of men to insert a 32-ft baobab tree into the ground in addition to helping young children plant mahogany saplings. The Duke of Sussex was joined by Dr. Mike Chase, a conservationist and founder of Elephants Without Borders, a charitable organization with the goal of conserving wildlife and natural resources. Chase will help manage the new forest habitat to make sure it thrives.

While in Botswana, Harry spoke about how meaningful it was to be able to visit and help make a difference, especially since it was a place he was able to escape to following the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The prince noted that he had been coming to Botswana for fifteen years where he has been able to experience a sense of escapism and a real sense of purpose. He added that he has made some of his closest friends in Botswana over the years.