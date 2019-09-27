Shanina Shaik Posts Topless Photo: ‘I Felt Beautiful And Empowered’

Shanina's stripping down for a NSFW snap posted to Instagram.

Shanina Shaik is stripping down to share a message of body confidence with her fans. The stunning model – who’s walked the runway for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world, including Victoria’s Secret, Vivienne Westwood, and Stella McCartney – posted a topless snap on her Instagram account on September 27 as she shared a story of how the photo was taken at a particularly low point in her life.

The NSFW black and white photo – which can be seen on the model’s Instagram account – showed Shanina completely shirtless as she covered herself with her right hand. The stunning model had her dark hair tied up and away from her face while she shot a very sultry look towards the camera.

In the caption, she told her 1.9 million followers that the body positive photo was an outtake from a past photo shoot with professional photographer Bryce Thompson for Keen Magazine. She also explained why she’d “always remember” the topless shoot.

“It was during a time where I felt insecure and emotionally detached. I was dealing with so many issues in my life that no one knew about,” Shaik wrote.

“I will always love this picture,” she then added alongside a heart emoji, telling her fans that she “felt beautiful and empowered!!” while stripping down for Bryce.

Understandably, fans reacted to the flawless shot from the genetically blessed supermodel with a whole lot of praise.

The comments section was overrun with sweet message from her fans, many of whom offered up their support while others were clearly floored by how gorgeous Shanina looked.

“Body Positivity,” one person wrote with several heart eye emoji. “[You’re] so gorgeous,” another said.

“Oh my god!!” a third person commented, with fire emoji.

The latest stripped down snap comes shortly after Shaik was spotted showing off her enviable toned body in a plunging swimsuit while spending some time on a yacht earlier this month.

In the candid photos, the stunner appeared to be taking part in a photo shoot while in sunny Greece.

Shaik has also spoken out about body confidence in the past, revealing that even as a top Victoria’s Secret model she still struggles with insecurities.

“It took me a while to be confident with how my body looks, and I still have those days where I feel… ugh,” the star told fans during an Instagram Q&A last year, per The Daily Mail, adding that getting older and working out have helped her to accept herself more.

“I should never compare my body type, but I have to work hard to look and feel fit,” Shanina then continued while chatting with her fans via social media.

“I love looking after myself and I found workouts that are right for my body type,” she said.