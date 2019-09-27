Kelly Ripa Shows Stuns In New Photo With Sarah Jessica Parker At The NYC Ballet

Kelly Ripa is really showing off her fashion sense on social media this week.

As those who follow the Live With Kelly and Ryan star on social media know, Ripa loves to share photos and videos on her Instagram feed and Instagram story and pretty much everything that she posts earns her a ton of attention from her 2.5 million-plus fans. The mother of three loves to share photos of her kids and hunky husband, Mark Consuelos, but she also shares a lot of fashion-forward shots from various events that she attends as well.

In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Kelly poses with a group of friends at the NYC Ballet. In the photo, Kelly stands front and center and is all smiles for the shot, wearing her short, blond locks parted in the middle and slicked back in a low ponytail. Ripa also dons a face full of stunning makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

The talk show host puts her amazing figure on display in a curve-hugging dress that fits her like a glove and flows all the way down to the ground. In the shot, another notable Hollywood star can also be seen in Sarah Jessica Parker. SJP wears her long, blond locks slicked back in a high bun while clad in a silky pink dress. She also dons a stunning face of makeup that includes eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and blush.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned the Live With Kelly and Ryan star a ton of attention from her fans with over 3,000 likes and 30-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to let Ripa know that she looks stunning, countless others chimed in to let her know they also love the ballet. A few more pointed out the Sex and the City actress and the star power in the photo.

“The color of your dress is perfect.. stunning,” one follower wrote.

“You look amazing in that gorgeous gown,” another Instagram user raved.

“You looked so beautiful,” another chimed in with a pink heart emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Kelly dropped jaws in another sweet social media share. In the sweet social media post, Kelly shared a throwback of herself holding a friend’s baby. In the incredibly cute shot, Ripa looked down at the newborn baby with a smile on her face. The Live With Kelly and Ryan talk show host wore her short, blond locks down and straight for the photo as well as some mascara. The mother of three completed her look in a white dress with a blue pattern on it.

That shot garnered over 73,000 likes and 600-plus comments.