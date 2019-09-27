Jenna Dewan Glows In Tight Leggings As She Debuts Baby Bump For The First Time In Public

Jenna Dewan made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy this week, and she looked positively glowing as she rocked a comfy and casual look to dress up her baby bump.

The Daily Mail reports that Jenna was photographed by the paparazzi while out and about in West Hollywood on Thursday afternoon, and that she sported a laid back, yet stylish, look for the outing.

Jenna is seen wearing a pair of tight black leggings that shows off her dancer’s legs and curvy hips as she paired the bottoms with a white shirt that posed one sleeve. Dewan accessorized the ensemble with a brown leather purse slung across her body, some light pink sneakers, and a pair of pink tinted sunglasses on her face.

The actress wore her long, dark hair parted down the center and pulled back into a bun behind her head. She also rocked a natural makeup look in the photos, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light glossy pink color on her lips while she smiled for the cameras.

Jenna was solo for her day out as her daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum, as well as her boyfriend Steve Kazee were nowhere in sight.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenna and Steve announced their pregnancy earlier this week, and revealed that they were thrilled to be adding to their family. Following the big announcement, Jenna took to her Instagram account to gush over becoming a mother for the second time.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!” she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself snuggled up to her daughter in bed.

Meanwhile, Dewan’s former husband, Channing Tatum, is said to be happy for his ex as she moves on with her life, much like he’s doing with his girlfriend, singer Jessie J.

Loading...

“Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it. He is happy for her and was very supportive,” an insider told E! News of the actor’s reaction to the pregnancy news.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Jenna Dewan’s growing baby bump can follow her on social media for updates.