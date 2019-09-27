Kailyn Lowry Fans Spot A Mystery Man In Her Late Night Instagram Story

Coincidence or conspiracy? That’s the question many Teen Mom fans are wondering after the image of a mystery man was caught in the reflection of Kailyn Lowry’s fireplace in a recent Instagram Story.

Lowry has been going through some turbulent times as of late. There were recent rumors that Chris Lopez, the father of her youngest son, had gotten another woman pregnant. As reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn made only made a brief statement on the matter.

“He is a free man & entitled to do whatever makes him happy,” she said.

Kailyn has also been dealing with drama due to cheating rumors dogging her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Marroquin, who is newly engaged, was accused on stepping out on his fiancée, and Lowry was dragged into the melee after posting about the allegations.

Now, it appears that Lowry has some new drama on her hands. In a recent Instagram Story, the former 16 and Pregnant star filmed her dog resting by the fireplace. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed the image a man behind her. Now, the question remains whether the reflection was accidental or an intentional move on her part.

The story was posted around 11pm in the evening, and the drawn blinds in the living room seem to support that the guest was in Lowry’s house late at night, adding another aspect to Lowry’s potential relationship with the mystery man.

According to sleuths on a thread on Reddit, the man had short hair, no braids and little to no facial hair, making fans believe that his identity could not be Lopez. However, since his face is reflected in the gold strip at the top of fireplace, it is extremely blurry and difficult to tell.

What is clearest from the video is his attire, consisting long socks paired with shorts, and the thread contains screenshots of these images.

Fans immediately had theories, and many of them centered around the premise that Lowry might have filmed the clip with the reflection intentionally, as a way to hit back at Lopez.

“I think with Kail it’s usually intentional,” one user wrote.

Other fans soon seconded the theory.

“Yep, to get Chris’ [sic] attention most probably,” another added.

“She’s taken pettiness and raised it to an art form here. It’s a petty masterpiece! She could teach classes,” a third echoed.

However, other fans suggested that the mystery man could just be a friend visiting.

“Kail has a lot of friends, both guys and girls. She also dates both guys and girls. So you could make this assumption about literally anyone who happens to be in her house,” one cautioned.

The Instagram Story is still available to watch for another 12 hours. Lowry has not made any statement on matter or her dating life.