Sofia Richie Stuns In Tight White Top And Baggy Pants On Instagram

Sofia Richie is Instagram’s resident cool girl, and she’s proved it yet again with her latest update.

The 21-year-old is physically incapable of any wrongdoing when it comes to fashion, and she takes her outings very seriously. She took to her Insta page on Thursday to share a new photo of herself just casually waiting for the restaurant Matsuhisa, in Beverly Hills, to open up, and she looks nothing short of stunning.

Sofia posed in a white skintight top tucked into a pair of black baggy jeans, which cinched at the waist with the help of a long belt, highlighting her slim model figure even further. She completed the look with a matching black bomber jacket that featured a bright orange lining, and a pair of comfy white sneakers. Sofia basked in the Los Angeles sunlight as she brought her hand to her glorious golden hair to pull it away from her gorgeous facial features.

The model rocked very subtle makeup, as per usual, wearing only some black eyeliner and mascara, and a touch of pink blush on her perfectly contoured cheekbones. She wore her long blonde locks down in a slightly wavy style with a side part, and gave the camera a rather smoldering look.

Sofia, who is Grammy-winner Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter, received plenty of praise from many of her whopping 5.6 million Instagram followers as soon as she posted the new snap. The picture garnered around 317,000 likes and nearly 800 comments in less than a day, with her fans taking to the comment section to compliment her on both her looks and impeccable fashion sense.

“Gorgeous girl,” one person wrote, while another online user commented, “Ugh you’re the baddest.” Someone else dubbed her “naturally beautiful,” and one fan offered a playful compliment: “If you were a vegetable you’d be a cutecumber.”

Some of Sofia’s famous friends also left her flattering comments, including entrepreneur Yris Palmer, singer Pia Mia, and Rita Ora’s sister Elena. Noticeably absent from the comment section were her boyfriend, Scott Disick, and her bestie Kylie Jenner.

The cover girl recently made headlines after she posted a photo on social media that sparked pregnancy rumors. In the picture, Sofia appeared to have a slight bump, which may have been caused simply by the way she was posing. The blonde beauty did not address the rumors, and neither did her boyfriend of two years. The couple share a 15-year age gap, which turned their relationship into a controversial topic when they first started dating in 2017.