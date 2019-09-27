Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals Lupus Battle

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba revealed to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly and Ryan that it was recently revealed to her that she had the autoimmune disease Lupus.

Apparently, Carrie has had Lupus for some time, but her doctor never informed her she had the condition and she accidentally found out when she was going in for a routine colonoscopy.

“I was recently diagnosed with Lupus, I was actually told,” Inaba shared of her shock to Kelly and Ryan. “It’s so weird. I was diagnosed with autoimmune 6 years ago, but my doctor didn’t tell me I had lupus. I was having a colonoscopy and I saw my chart [read] lupus and I was like, ‘This is not my chart,’ and they were like, ‘You have lupus.'”

The Dancing With the Stars judge and The Talk host revealed that in order to combat the autoimmune disease, she stopped going out in the sun because as she would find out, UV light can cause flare-ups. When she is outside she makes sure to use protection.

This was disheartening to the television personality, who admitted that being from Hawaii, being outside is a way of life. She has had to adjust these aspects of her day to day living in order to remain healthy and maintain her busy work schedule which entails hosting The Talk every day and Dancing With the Stars on Mondays.

People Magazine reported that Carrie was also diagnosed with Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) six years ago and also battles fibromyalgia. In 2013, Inaba was diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, an incurable immune disorder that can cause pain and fatigue. Six years earlier, Carrie, who made her career as a dancer prior to finding television stardom, learned she had spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal canal that can cause pain and numbness.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the television personality revealed that she believes viewers of Dancing With the Stars don’t know just how much the judges care for the celebrity dancers and professionals when they criticize them for their performances.

“I feel like people don’t know how much we care about the dancers,” Carrie said in an interview with HuffPost. “We love them all. We all love each other … We have the same original judging panel… I think we’re familiar with people. And I think in this day and age when there’s so much turmoil in the world, people want something that makes them feel comfortable and familiar and safe.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.