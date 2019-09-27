‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Camille Kostek Sizzles In Incredibly Short Red Skirt & Cropped Jacket

Camille Kostek’s most recent Instagram share is driving her fans wild.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Camille has never been shy when it comes to showing off her killer figure in a wide-range of outfits from bikinis to crop tops to lingerie and more. The stunner also posts a ton of photos with her boyfriend, former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski. In the most recent triple-photo update that was shared for her fans, Camille sizzles at an event in Boston.

In the first photo of the post, Kostek shares side-by-side shots from an event in Boston. In the images, the model poses in front of a green colored step and repeat in profile. The model is all smiles in the images and they are both the same photo only one is more zoomed in. Kostek wears her long, blond locks slicked back in a low bun and stuns in a face full of makeup that includes mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

The model’s gorgeous figure is also on display in the image in a short red skirt and a matching red cropped jacket. The model’s toned and tanned legs take center stage in the shot and she completes the look with a pair of high white pumps. In the second photo in the deck, Camille rocks the same exact outfit only this time, she poses with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski. Gronk looks handsome in a pair of navy pants and a blue button-up shirt as the two cozy up in the sweet photo.

In the last post in the series of three, Camille shares a video of the event with fans. Since the post went live on her page, it’s garnered the supermodel a ton of attention with over 17,000 likes in addition to 80-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to gush over Kostek’s amazing figure while countless others let her know that she and Gronk make a good couple.

“Youu guys are soo perfect togetherr! xo,” one fan chimed in.

“LOVE YOU IN RED CAM! Stunning queen,” another gushed with a heart-eye emoji.

“PUT A RING ON IT…ROB!,” one more wrote.

Loading...

As many of her fans know, Camille got her start as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Camille was feeling nostalgic and she shared a sexy shot of herself in her cheerleading outfit. In her New England Patriots cheerleading outfit, Camille left little to the imagination in a sexy zip-up top that showed off plenty of cleavage as well as short studded shorts.

The post racked up over 83,000 likes.