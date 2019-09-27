Jordyn Woods Looks Smoking Hot In Black Underwear And See-Through Pants In New Bday Snaps

Jordyn Woods has been turning the heat on social media lately with her seriously sexy birthday pictures, but she may have posted the raciest of all on Thursday.

The model celebrated her 22nd birthday on September 23, and she made sure to put together a special gathering for her family and close friends at her Los Angeles mansion. On Thursday, she took to her Instagram to share some new snaps from her intimate birthday bash, and she looks nothing short of jaw-dropping.

Rocking a black bandeau top and some figure-hugging black see-through pants, Jordyn flaunted her famous booty in the revealing outfit that had her shamelessly expose her skimpy black underwear. She had her dark raven locks styled into a sleek low bun with a center part, and donned a delicate golden necklace and some hoop earrings.

Her makeup was subtle yet extremely flattering, as it included only dark mascara and some dark pink blush and plenty of highlighter on her prominent cheekbones. Her nails offered a pop of color as they were painted white, and she also sported a golden watch around her left wrist. Jordyn’s new photos were taken by her pal and photographer Alex Hainer, who was also invited to the exclusive party.

In the raciest of all the snaps, the SECNDNTURE founder is seen posing for the camera from a profile angle, which flattered her pert derriere even more. She flaunted some major skin in her racy outfit, and appeared to be happy to be surrounded by her loved ones. However, her caption left some fans wondering what exactly was on her mind, as she wrote that the day had been “almost” ideal.

“Awww she miss her BFF Kylie,” one online user commented, followed by a crying emoji. It seems like many agreed with the statement, as it garnered almost 300 likes in just a few hours, becoming one of the top comments. The Instagram fan was, of course, referring to Kylie Jenner, Jordyn’s former best friend who pulled a plug on their relationship after it emerged her pal had kissed Khloe Kardashian’s baby father, Tristan Thompson, at a house party back in February.

Despite Kylie’s absence, Jordyn still had plenty of reasons to be happy, as she was surrounded by her family, including her mother and sister, and some of her closest friends — including Will Smith’s son Jaden, and singer Harry Hudson, both of whom are also good friends with the Kardashian-Jenner clan — as seen on her Instagram stories.