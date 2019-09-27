Pamela Alexandra Puts Famous Assets On Display In Super Revealing Outfit

Instagram bombshell Pamela Alexandra has managed to drive her Instagram followers wild once again with her latest sexy and revealing snap, posted to the photo-sharing site on Thursday.

In the snap, the model dons a tiny, barely there crop top and jeans that include a cut out at her busty booty. The black top barely contains her ample chest while tying across the middle and putting her cleavage on full display. The curve-hugging black jeans outline the 30-year-old’s thighs and hips while teasing a glimpse of her backside. Her small waist is also exposed with plenty of skin showing.

Pamela poses for the photo in her dining room while sitting on a chair with one leg pulled up underneath her. Leaning forward slightly, the blonde beauty pushes her booty out even farther and drapes one arm across the back of the chair. She wears her normally curly locks straightened and loose around her face and down her back while donning a touch of black eye makeup and pink, glossy lips. She completes the look by going barefoot and wearing a gold necklace.

In the caption of the post, the Instagram influencer tells her followers that although she looks relaxed in the snap, she felt as if she was about to break her foot, referring to the foot that’s pulled up underneath the weight of her body.

In addition to the quippy comment, Pamela tags fashion brand Fashion Nova Curve, the designer behind her outfit. A promoter for various brands, Fashion Nova Curve is one of the model’s favorites.

The Brazilian model’s 2.6 million followers went crazy for the latest snap, leaving the post almost 65,000 likes and over 1,200 comments in the first day of being posted. They also left her plenty of compliments in the comments section, emphasizing their reactions with a variety of emoji, including hearts, fire, and drooling icons.

“You look totally beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.

“Heavenly gorgeous,” another follower wrote, leaving several lines of fire emoji following the compliment.

“You look about five to ten years younger and full of attitude,” yet one other social media user chimed in.

A video posted later the same day featured Pamela in a leopard-print jumpsuit that had her showing off her curves and assets from all angles for her excited fans. The plunging neckline of the jumpsuit left her chest busting out of the thin material while the stretchy, tight material of the rest of the outfit hugged her curves perfectly.

In the caption of the video, Pamela writes that she is clearly excited.