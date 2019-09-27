Canadian Stunner Danielle Knudson Discusses Her Passion For Hot Sauce In Spicy New Video

Danielle Knusdon has a thing for hot sauce. The scorching blonde’s alias is “Hot Sauce Girl,” a nickname that she proudly displays in the description of her Instagram page — the moniker even has top billing among her listed achievements, the rest of which pertain to her modeling career.

Her appeal for the spicy seasoning goes beyond a few culinary delights. Danielle has bold plans to turn the hot stuff into a hobby, as she detailed in a sweltering new video posted to Instagram earlier today. Shot as part of her latest campaign for Guess, the short clip saw Danielle modeling an array of trendy outfits from the brand’s Fall 2019 collection. As per usual, the Canadian bombshell looked effortlessly chic as she showcased the fashionable Guess apparel, which included an ultra-revealing jeans-and-shirt co-ord and a low-cut, high-slit, red floral dress.

In between the sexy shots, Danielle discussed her predilection for hot sauce, which she described as her “passion.”

“I love spicy food,” the gorgeous Guess girl told the filming crew, confessing that she has even tried her hand at making her own hot sauce recipes.

As it turns out, Danielle is quite gifted in that department and really enjoys experimenting with different ingredients and flavors to create tasty new recipes for hot sauce. In fact, the Canadian stunner even has plans to start bottling her own brews of hot sauce and share them with anyone who’s interested.

“Hopefully, this year I’m going to bottle them and give them out to everybody,” Danielle said with a beaming smile as she stared directly into the camera.

The stunning lingerie model looked flawless in the new video. As she talked about her affinity for hot sauce, Danielle modeled a trendy camo jacket, which she paired with a fabulous tiger-print shirt in a elegant black-and-white palette. The Canadian beauty previously showcased the look on Instagram in a post shared with her fans a couple of weeks ago. Also part of her Guess Fall 2019 photoshoot, the snap in question revealed that the casual-chic outfit included camo pants and a sumptuous chain purse in a splendid emerald-green color.

Another smoldering look featured in the video was made up of a stylish pair of distressed jeans and a completely see-through black mesh top. Danielle left very little to the imagination in the daring ensemble, flashing her black bra through the sheer long-sleeved top. She completed the sexy look with black heels and accessorized with large hoop earrings and dark sunglasses.

But perhaps the most captivating look, and the one that enjoyed the most coverage in the sizzling video, was the plunging red dress. Boasting a deep-cut neckline and a thigh-high slit, the strappy number perfectly showcased Danielle’s incredible figure, calling attention to her decolletage and her curvy hip. The blond babe paired the floral dress with a red leather jacket — a chic look that her followers have seen before, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

As gripping as the fashion was, it was Danielle’s love for hot sauce that brought fans to the comments section.

“I love hot sauce too,” one person wrote under Danielle’s post, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Wifey material,” penned another, ending their message with a blowing-kiss emoji and a hot-pepper emoji.

“You ARE hot sauce!” quipped a third fan, who also inserted a few fire emoji into their post.

The sentiment was echoed by a fourth message that read, “Danielle you are all the hot sauce I need!,” trailed by a string of fire and heart emoji.

This is not the first time that Danielle has opened up about her passion for hot sauce. In a 2014 interview with She Does The City, the gorgeous blonde listed the spicy condiment among the things that make her happy, alongside her family, friends, and her job.

“I put hot sauce on everything I eat,” she told the media outlet.