Carmen Electra Is A Total Smokeshow In Tiny Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Hat

Carmen Electra is thrilling her social media followers yet again. The former Baywatch star took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a racy new photo of herself washing a car in a pair of dangerously short Daisy Dukes and an extremely skimpy crop top.

In the sexy snapshot, Carmen bends over while soaping up a car with a large sponge. A blue bucket sits in front of her as she gives a sultry stare into the camera. Electra sported a pair of impossibly short denim cut-offs with a large belt buckle in the front.

The shorts flaunted the model’s long, lean legs and curvy booty. She paired the denim with a long-sleeved, unbuttoned blouse, which she had tied up in a knot to showcase her flat tummy, toned abs, and ample cleavage.

Carmen wore her long, blonde hair down and styled in loose waves the fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, and pink blush on her cheeks, as well as a light pink gloss on her lips to complete the glam look.

Electra’s fans went wild in the comment section over the racy photo, and flocked to gush over the actress.

“WHAT. A. BABE.” one fan wrote.

“Way to work them DAISY DUKES,” another follower stated.

“SMOKESHOW,” a third Instagram user gushed.

“Looking awesome,” another comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carmen has also been delighting fans with some throwback photos from her Baywatch days.

The actress celebrated the show’s 30th anniversary with a snap of herself in a racy red bikini, as well as a photo from her days on set wearing her iconic red one-piece bathing suit.

“I have my suit framed and when people come over to the house, they get really excited. It just has this effect on people. It was empowering,” Electra told The New York Times of how she keeps her red one-piece in her life, revealing that she doesn’t wear it like her former co-star Pamela Anderson.

In addition, Carmen also claims that wearing the one-piece made her shy away from a two-piece style.

“I haven’t worn a bikini in probably 30 years,” Electra confessed, a fact that likely surprised many of her followers.

Fans can see more of Carmen Electra by following her on Instagram.