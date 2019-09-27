‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Stuns In Off-The-Shoulder Sweater & Chic Glasses In New Snapshot With Hubby

Another day, another stunning photo for Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska.

As those who follow the mother of three on social media know, Chelsea has been a pretty busy woman in recent weeks. In addition to a diaper bag collaboration with Itzy Ritzy and a plaid collab with Lily & Lottie, Houska recently teamed up with retailer Diff Eyewear for another joint-venture with her husband, Cole DeBoer. Earlier this week, the reality star shared a photo from the collab and just yesterday, she delighted fans with another.

In the stunning new shot, Chelsea appears to be snapping a selfie. The reality star is all smiles for the photo op, wearing her long, red-dyed locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Houska looks stunning while clad in a plain black tank top and an off-the-shoulder sweater that shows off her arms. She completes the look with a chic pair of black-rimmed glasses.

Just behind her stands her husband, Cole DeBoer, who looks as handsome as ever. Cole looks dressed to impress in a red button-down shirt that shows off his tatted arms. He gives a slight smile into the camera while sporting his signature scruff and like his wife, he also rocks a pair of dark-rimmed glasses from the Diff Eyewear collab. In the caption of the image, Chelsea gives fans details on the “blue light blocking” glasses that they are wearing.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earning the Teen Mom 2 star a lot of attention from fans with over 110,000 likes and well over 800 comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let Chelsea know that they love this new collab while countless others commented on the post to enter the giveaway. Of course, many others commented on the shot to let Houska know that she looks amazing.

“You are beyond beautiful omg. Jealous lol,” one fan gushed.

“You guys are THE cutest!!,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Idk about all that, but let me go snag a pair right now let’s gooo,” another fan commented. “Been wanting to buy a pair just didn’t know which ones and than you answer my inner most secret prayers hahahaa thanks giiiirl.”

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Chelsea and Cole posed for another joint-shot to promote the collaboration, only this time they both rocked a pair of aviators as opposed to the blue-light blocking sunglasses. That post racked up over 431,000 likes and well over 7.000 comments. Fans can keep up with all of Chelsea’s business endeavors by giving her a follow on Instagram.