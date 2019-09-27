Cher, 73, Wows Fans In Sheer Leotard During Concert

Cher, 73, performed a concert in Berlin, Germany at the Mercedes Benz Arena, as part of her “Here We Go Again” tour and continues to wow fans many decades into her career.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Cher didn’t disappoint with her costumes. The “Just Like Jesse James” icon wore a semi-sheer blue sequined corset leotard which displayed her legs and bare chest. She matched the look with a wig and appeared to have an Ancient Roman theme for the show.

Her backing dancers wore all gold including brandishing shields and helmets.

The pop legend also sported an off the shoulder toga which was very sparkly and looked very sophisticated on the “Walking In Memphis” songstress.

Cher’s show looked very vibrant which is on-brand the singer who is known for her camp concerts and a bundle of fun.

Fans took to Twitter to express what they think of the tour.

“Incredible @cher rocking the stage at 73! Her voice is as strong as it always was. This was a night to remember! Great show!” one user tweeted.

“Cher was EVERYTHING!” another shared.

“Loving the new costumes. We love it when you switch up your looks You always keep it fresh. Great start to the European leg of #HereWeGoAgainTour,” a third mentioned.

“@cher… that was special… not bad for 73! #BucketList,” a fourth fan posted on Twitter.

The tour is in support of Cher’s latest studio album, Dancing Queen, which she released last year. The record proved to be an instant hit, debuting at No. 3 in the U.S. and No. 1 on the U.S. Top Album Sales chart. According to Billboard, the album gave Cher her highest first-week sales in the U.S.

Since the 1960s, she has been a big part of pop culture. To date, she has released 26 studio albums.

The Inquisitr previously reported “Oh, What A World” hitmaker Kacey Musgraves attending one of Cher’s show in Las Vegas and the photo the pair took together backstage. Musgraves went to the concert on her birthday and uploaded a clip of her singing one of her signature songs, “Believe.”

According to her official website, Cher will go across the continent on her European leg throughout September and October and will end at the beginning of November in Belfast, Ireland.

In a world where streaming is one of the most popular ways of listening to music, Cher has proven to still be popular. On Spotify, she currently has 6.3 million monthly listeners.

To keep up to date with the iconic pop star, follow her Instagram account.