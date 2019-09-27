Jessica Simpson’s Trainer Shares Secrets To Her Massive 100-Pound Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson’s trainer Harley Pasternak has opened up to People Magazine to share the secrets of the singer’s 100-pound massive weight loss after the birth of her daughter Birdie.

Harley revealed to the publication that it was just days after Birdie’s birth that Jessica reached out to him to schedule a time for the two to begin working together once again. They have collaborated on Jessica’s fitness goals for years, but this time they were faced with getting the singer and mother of three to her pre-pregnancy form after a massive weight gain.

Six months after Birdie’s birth, the media personality and fashion star was back in fighting shape.

“I’ve kind of helped her come back after each baby, and this is a bit different, in that she said she was tipping the scales at 240 [post-delivery]. This is sort of the aggregate of being pregnant nonstop for a decade, and so we had a little more of a challenge between this and the other ones,” he revealed to People. Harley revealed that before spending hours in a gym, he, Jessica and trainer Sydney Liebs came up with a different, more manageable way for the busy mom to get back in shape.

Jessica, Harley, and Sydney came up with five simple steps anyone can do who is looking to make a positive change in their lives. A person has to prioritize their own health by making sure they walk at least 10,000 steps a day, unplugging from technology for an hour, getting sleep, eating healthfully and exercising. While these changes sound basic and not a challenge, finding time to do some of these tasks when you have an uber-busy life can be difficult.

Instead of making walking a chore, Jessica uses that time to share the experience with her husband Eric Johnson, and their kids, Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 5. The family walks up to three miles a day and shares time together, which makes the daily step goal seem less like a chore and more like family fun.

Jessica also decided not to try a fad diet to lose weight. Rather, she has embraced, according to Harley, a way of eating that requires her to eat three balanced meals a day and two snacks. She is also allowed to have some indulgence time, necessary to make eating this way a way of life rather than a restrictive diet.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the singer posted a stunning photo of herself in a little black dress on September 24, showing off her curves for the camera and the results of all her hard work.

Loading...

Jessica Simpson burst onto the music scene in 1999 with her debut release Sweet Kisses and her breakthrough hit, “I Wanna Love You Forever.” After several other top hits and stints as the cover girl of the 90s pop scene alongside Mandy Moore, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera, Simpson tied the knot with 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey, and their early days of married life were chronicled in the MTV reality show, Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica.

She and Nick divorced in 2006 after four years of marriage and eight years together. Jessica married former NFL player Eric Johnson in 2014.

Jessica launched her fashion line The Jessica Simpson Collection, initially launched in 2006 as a shoe collaboration with Nine West co-founder Vince Camuto. The brand has since grown to include over 34 product categories encompassing fashion, home, and accessory items.