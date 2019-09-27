Kelly Ripa Flaunts Tiny Waist In Stunning Red Dress To Kick Off The Weekend

Kelly Ripa looked absolutely stunning as she headed out on stage to host Live With Kelly & Ryan on Friday with her co-host, Ryan Seacrest.

In a behind the scenes video, Kelly rocked a vivid red dress that showcased her toned figure. Ripa looked gorgeous as she walked from her dressing room to the main stage with Seacrest by her side.

Kelly’s dress fell below her knees and boasted an off the shoulder design to flash a bit of skin. She accessorized the look with a pair of metallic strappy heels and a layered necklace look.

The TV personality wore her blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also donned a full face of makeup for the Friday morning show, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a metallic eye shadow. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, dark pink lips, and a highlighter to add some shimmer to her face to complete the glam look.

During the episode, Kelly and Ryan welcomed former baseball player, and Jennifer Lopez’s future husband, Alex Rodriguez. The three posed for a selfie while off the air, which was later added to the show’s Instagram account.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly recently opened up about her husband Mark Consuelos’ insanely buff body, and revealed that she is “outraged” by his killer abs.

Kelly then admitted that she could never look like that unless she went under the knife.

“I would need a plastic surgeon. Isn’t that irritating? It’s an outrage,” Ripa joked of her husband’s impressive physique.

Of course, fans who follow Mark on social media know that he’s often in the gym to achieve his rock hard muscles.

Loading...

The TV host later went on to reveal that she has a body type that burns off food quickly, confessing that she likes to eat pasta and tons of carbs, but that she doesn’t love to eat protein and veggies.

“I have the metabolism and the blood type that eats carbs. That burns pasta. I eat bread and I eat pasta. But they tell me that that’s not so healthy — an all-pasta, all-carb diet– and that I should have proteins and vegetables. But I swear, that makes me sick,” Ripa stated, per ET.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kelly Ripa by following her on Instagram, or tuning into Live with Kelly & Ryan weekday mornings.