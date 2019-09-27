Devon Windsor Poses In Nothing But A Robe In Sultry New Photo

The Victoria's Secret model is pulling down her robe in Paris.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon Windsor is showing a little skin in a sultry new photo shared to her Instagram account on September 27. The stunning 25-year-old model posed for the camera in nothing but a robe in the gorgeous snap while she revealed to her fans that she was spending some time in Paris and ticking something big off her bucket list.

The sizzling upload showed Devon slightly pulling down her white bath robe as she draped it around her bare shoulders while holding on to a cup of tea in her right hand.

Devon appeared to be wearing minimal makeup as she flashed her shoulders in her comfy white robe while in her hotel room, and had her signature blonde hair tied back with a few strands of hair down to frame her face.

She tagged her location as being Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris in the French Capital, but only gave fans a tease at the big thing she was doing in the city in her caption.

Playing coy, Windsor told her 1.7 million followers that she was doing something that she’d “been waiting for [her] whole life!”

Understandably, the new photo heated things up on Instagram, as the comments section was flooded with sweet messages from her fans.

“You are a beaut,” one fan said, while another called her “Beautiful” with several emoji faces with hearts for eyes.

“You look great,” a third Instagram fan told Devon, and another comment read, “A true beauty!!!”

Windsor is currently in France for Paris Fashion Week and has been sharing a few glimpses at her time in the City of Light via social media over the past few days.

One of her most recent uploads showed Devon having a fabulous time as she posed on a balcony with the Eiffel Tower in the background behind her.

But when she’s not jetting off to Paris and teasing her big projects on Instagram, Windsor is more focused on her recent big business venture.

The stunning Victoria’s Secret model recently launched her own swimwear range, titled Devon Windsor Swim, and regularly shares snaps of herself modeling some of the revealing pieces – including swimsuits and bikinis – on her own account as well as the official account of the range.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, one recent snap showed the star posing in the skimpiest pair of bikini bottoms in a seriously sexy promo shot for the brand.

“I felt like there was a gap in the market between swimwear that’s cheaper and accessible. I was looking for something more special with design detail and hardware and smocking,” Windsor previously explained to Hola! U.S.A. of what inspired the line.

“I felt like that didn’t exist without spending hundreds and hundreds of dollars, so I was like ‘okay I want this. Why don’t I create it,'” she said.