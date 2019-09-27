Andie Macdowell, 61, Sizzles In A Low Cut Dress With Her 2 Daughters

In her latest Instagram post, Andie Macdowell talked about taking “risks,” and she seems to be heeding her own advice with her latest outfit choice. The Four Weddings And A Funeral star wore a daringly sexy low cut bustier dress, and looked fantastic in the process.

The post was an image from Macdowell’s Town and Country cover, which she shares with her two daughters.

The brunette beauty sizzled in a low cut black bustier style gown. Leather panelling not only added to the sultry nature of the outfit, but also emphasized the star’s fantastic hourglass figure. Macdowell’s hair is styled in her classic curls, and she completed the outfit with statement earrings and a bracelet.

Macdowell’s two daughters looked absolutely beautiful as well. Daughter Rainey stunned in a long-sleeved black sequined gown, with white piping around the edges and statement jewelry. Her voluminous hair was side swept, bringing a sense of 80s realness to the picture.

Macdowell’s other daughter, Margaret, meanwhile, looked gorgeous in a long sleeved sheer dress that had black panels to protect her modesty. Her hair was straight and sleek, and she wore oversized earrings to complete the look.

The picture earned over 3,000 likes and around 110 comments.

“Beautiful ladies!” one gushed.

“The apples definitely did not fall far from the tree! Three amazingly beautiful, talented and intelligent women!” complimented another.

“Favorite actress,” added a third, with a heart heart emoji.

Macdowell originally began her entertainment career as a model, and earned contracts with designers such as Yves Saint Laurent and Armani. However, after a Times Square billboard for Calvin Klein caught the eyes of Hollywood, she was soon cast in Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan. Her biggest hits culminated in Four Weddings and a Funeral and Groundhog Day.

Her latest film is quite different: a slasher movie by Ryan Murphy called Ready Or Not. It is currently showing in theaters.

The different direction seems to mirror Macdowell’s new life philosophy, as described in her latest post. In her caption, Macdowell claimed that her biggest piece of advice for her daughters was to never be afraid or ashamed to take risks. According to the Short Cuts actress, creativity comes from having “no boundaries.”

Macdowell has also said that she hopes that keeping children independent helps them take those risks.

“Once they’re older, you then have to learn to let go. I’ve done my job and I’ve done my job well because my kids are all making their own choices for themselves and developing into the people that they’re supposed to be,” she said of her child-rearing philosophy to People.

“The most important thing that you will teach your children is to be independent.”

It seems as if daughter Margaret has also taken the advice to heart. She just wowed critics with her performance in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In addition, the young actress was recently reported to be in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.