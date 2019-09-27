Donald Trump Demands Adam Schiff Resign ‘Immediately ‘, Schiff Hits Back On Twitter

Schiff accused of donning his tinfoil hat by Trump's supporters on the social platform.

Donald Trump took to Twitter today demanding that House Intelligence Committee chairman, Adam Schiff resigns immediately, per The Hill. Trump accused Schiff of reciting a parody of the telephone conversation between him and Ukrainian president that is at the heart of the current media storm, framing and rewording it in such a way so as to make the president sound guilty. Trump tweeted his displeasure to the world.

“He was supposedly reading the exact transcribed version of the call, but he completely changed the words to make it sound horrible, and me sound guilty.”

The tweet that followed asked Schiff to resign from congress, opening with an all-caps statement.

“HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT. Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!”

In Schiff’s defense, the chairman did later state — after his adjusted recital of the telephone transcription — that it was “at least in part, parody.” Schiff wasn’t shy about going to toe-to-toe with the president via Twitter, firing shots back and accusing Trump of engaging in a “shakedown” for dirt against a political opponent that could help him win the 2020 presidential election. But Schiff wasn’t finished there.

“You’re right about one thing — your words need no mockery. Your own words and deeds mock themselves. But most importantly here, they endanger our country.”

Inevitably, Schiff found himself on the receiving end of Trump’s supporters on Twitter

Live look at Adam Schiff during today’s hearing pic.twitter.com/qmOj5TceTZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 26, 2019

Loading...

As more information is released surrounding the now-infamous phone call between Trump and Zelensky, the U.S. president maintains that there was no illegal activity conducted. Democrats insist that Trump was digging dirt on 2020 presidential race competitor, Joe Biden, while Republicans insist that Trump was merely looking into a long-standing criminal investigation surrounding Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings. Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was allocated a seat on the Board of Directors for $50,000 a month during his father’s time as vice president of the U.S under the Obama administration.

Another writer at The Hill published an opinion piece breaking down the allegations in some detail. The report looks at the publication of some previously-secret memos containing the details of the case. prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, was fired from his position by the Ukrainian government due to pressure from Joe Biden and was reportedly making plans to question Hunter Biden regarding some $3 million in payments he had received from Burisma via an American account, a fact also reported by The Inquisitr recently.

Joe Biden was recorded on video during a speech bragging that he had threatened to withhold $1 billion of US loan guarantees from the Ukraine unless the fired Shokin, who was investigating Burisma at the time. Solomon reported in the article that prosecutor’s office in Ukraine still had two open investigations against the gas company at the time Biden pressured Shokin’s firing in March 2016.

Media headlines are certainly unfavorable for Donald Trump, and we’re likely to see a continued fierce battle for public favor in the wake of Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry.