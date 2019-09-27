Mike Pence Privately Urged Donald Trump Not To Release Memo Of Ukraine Phone Call, Report Says

Vice President Mike Pence was reportedly against the White House releasing a memo summarizing details of a potentially damaging call between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, one that has now sparked an impeachment inquiry against the president.

The White House released a summarized version of the call this week, showing Trump pressing the Ukrainian president to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden. The memo was seen as damaging to Trump, showing him applying pressure on another foreign leader to dig up dirt on a political rival, and a new report claims that Vice President Pence tried to stop the memo’s release.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Pence privately pushed against Trump and his plans to release the memo. The White House eventually went through with releasing it, and Pence fell in line publicly with the rest of the administration by defending Trump in a Fox News appearance. The report noted that Trump was worried that Republicans were losing the messaging battle as reports of a whistleblower complaint against Trump were starting to spread, but the release of the memo does not appear to have helped Trump’s cause as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have described it as troubling.

Donald Trump claimed before the release of the memo that that call with Zelensky was “perfect” and Pence said afterward that Trump was “completely vindicated” with its release, but many within the White House are reportedly worried about how to respond to the fast-moving impeachment inquiry.

The whistleblower complaint claimed that Trump took a number of actions to press Zelensky and the Ukrainian government, including withholding more than $250 million in military aid and setting up the call with the Ukrainian president for the purpose of pressing him on the Biden investigation.

Donald Trump has pulled Mike Pence into the controversy regarding Ukraine as well. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump this week noted that Pence also had phone calls with the Ukrainian president and said those should be released as well.

“I think you should ask for VP Pence’s conversation, because he had a couple of conversations also,” Trump told reporters during a press conference in New York, via Raw Story.

Trump went on to say that Mike Pence’s calls with the Ukrainian president were “perfect,” the same word he had used to describe his own July 25 call with Zelensky before the memo was released.