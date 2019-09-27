Prince Harry’s Dangerous Journey Across Landmine Field Honors Late Mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry took a dangerous journey across a landmine field in an effort to continue the brave work of his late mother, Princess Diana, to rid the world of these destructive, hidden devices, and to honor the global movement she started in 1997.

It was 22 years ago that the People’s Princess famously walked across a live landmine field to bring awareness to the issue of anti-personal landmines, and how they were maiming and killing innocent people who living and working in the areas they were placed. Princess Diana visited Angola and clad in a face protector and chest protector, walked the area to show the danger the devices held.

Her son Prince Harry, wearing an outfit similar to his late mother’s, visited a HALO Trust mine site outside Dirico in Angola. He remotely detonated a mine and met with members of the community to learn how the de-mining efforts are benefitting the local population reported People Magazine.

The prince then spoke out, like his mother before him, about the importance of clearing landmines for humanitarian reasons reported the news and entertainment outlet.

“This historic commitment is a key step forward for the movement to rid the world of mines and lay the foundation for a safe and just future for the next generation,” he said, as reported by People Magazine. “Landmines are an unhealed scar of war. By clearing the landmines, we can help this community find peace, and with peace comes opportunity.”

He then explained he would visit the exact site his mother walked, which is now a safe area.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also honored the late princess’ work by posting a quote from her on their Instagram page alongside a photo of Princess Diana as she walked the minefield.

The late princess took on this humanitarian cause after her divorce from Prince Charles was finalized in 1997 and she yearned to make a difference in the world by focusing on issues that she would have never been allowed to pursue as a working member of the royal family. One was the issue of live minefields in areas where people lived and worked. The other was AIDS research and destigmatizing the disease at a time when people were still unsure of how it was contracted.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Prince Harry and his wife, former American actress Meghan Markle, journeyed to Africa in their first royal tour as a family, bringing along son Archie and introducing him to Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Africa holds a dear spot in Prince Harry’s heart. “I came here in 1997, 1998 straight after my mom [Princess Diana] died, so it was a nice place to get away from it all. But now I feel deeply connected to Africa,” reported People Magazine. It was in Botswana that he and Markle spent their first time together alone as a couple, camping out under the stars for several days. Markle’s engagement ring also has a diamond sourced from Botswana.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will end their royal tour of Africa within one week.