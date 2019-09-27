Heather Patton, Woman Who Went On Racist Rant At CVS, Being Investigated By Police

'I would kill a n****r but the law says I can’t kill the n****r!', she screamed as she walked out of the building.

A woman who was captured on video screaming the N-word and threatening to kill African Americans will be investigated by the police for possible hate crime charges, Yahoo Lifestyle reports. The video of the incident has since gone viral.

On Tuesday, a bystander captured video of a woman, later identified as Heather Patton, screaming racist words as she was leaving an L.A. CVS pharmacy location. In the video, Patton can be seen jumping up and down as she exits the building, screaming. Customers could be heard in the background wondering aloud if she was on drugs.

“I would kill a n****r but the law says I can’t kill the n****r! If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill all the n****r they’d all be dead!”

The bystander who recorded the video followed Patton out into the parking lot, where she continued her rant.

The video was shared on social media, where it quickly went viral, even being commented on and tweeted by celebrities and activist Shaun King. You can see the video here, but be warned: it contains strong language.

The video was reported to L.A. police, who have since confirmed that they have opened up a hate crime investigation into the incident, according to KTLA-TV.

Patton has an Instagram account with no posts. Whether she has never made any posts or whether she deleted them all in the wake of the racist rant is unclear. In her Instagram profile, she claims that she was intoxicated at the time of the rant, and apologizes and asks for forgiveness.

Loading...

As it turns out, however, this may not be the first time Patton has exhibited this kind of behavior. A man who identifies himself as Patton’s neighbor says that Patton and her husband have repeatedly harassed him and his elderly parents, to the point that they’ve had to file restraining orders against the couple.

According to IndieWire, Patton is a fashion designer who works in the TV and film industry. Now that the rant has gone viral, a member of her union is asking the group to expel her. IATSE Local 705 member Sarah de Sa Rego has started a petition claiming that Patton has violated the union’s language against conduct unbecoming of a union member.

“No one should have to hear this sort of speech, or fear being on the receiving ends of these kinds of physical threats. Especially from someone in our own union,” de Sa Rego writes.