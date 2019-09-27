Carrie Underwood Flaunts Killer Legs In Glitter Shorts With Liquid-Effect Meshing

Carrie Underwood’s killer legs are back on Instagram – in a slightly unusual way, though. The Cry Pretty singer tends to appear via two methods on the platform: either images and videos are posted to the 36-year-old’s own account, or they appear on her Calia by Carrie sportswear line. The latter is an account filled with leggings, tanks, and workout videos, with very few images showing Carrie performing – so far, it looks like there’s only been one, appearing in mid-September.

A new image of Carrie in a full glitter getup has now appeared on Calia by Carrie’s Instagram. Glittery shorts with slinky sheer fabrics covering the star’s legs might already have been seen in the mid-September Instagram snap, but it looks like today’s photo comes as a completely different outfit: this look proved belted and short-sleeved with a little skirt finish at the back. Carrie’s black glitter shorts appeared covered with mesh fabrics affording a liquid-effect aspect, with details up top also taking on a mesh feel as they included some lighter colors – the mid-September ensemble appeared to take on a more embellished feel.

Carrie appeared full-frontal and making her way across the stage mid-song. Her face seemed to suggest she was completely into the number she was belting out. Then again, the post seemed to come with more than just a photo of Carrie as its agenda: the caption mixed Carrie’s tour and her clothing range, with a reminder that the star’s on-stage strength comes backed by an awful lot of effort behind-the-scenes.

Indeed, fans do seem to have nothing but a gushing-level of praise for the American Idol winner.

As to being crowned entertainer of the year, Carrie has been getting recognition in just that realm. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the singer revealed that she’d been named one of CMT’s Artists of the Year – the honor might not place Carrie on quite the caliber mentioned by the fan, but it’s some achievement.

Carrie’s update racked up over 1,300 likes in the space of an hour today. The post may not have showcased any of Calia by Carrie’s merchandise, but it likely reminded fans that the company’s founder is, indeed, an excellent brand ambassador – it isn’t all about wearing the gear.

