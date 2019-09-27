Kelly Clarkson Sings Reba McEntire’s ‘Why Haven’t I Heard From You’ & Fans Are In Love

Kelly Clarkson is becoming known as a queen of covers on her daytime talk show. Each day the former American Idol winner starts off her show by belting out a tune by another artist, giving her fans a mini concert to kick off the episode, and her fans have been loving it.

On Friday, Kelly welcomed someone very special to her show, country music singer Reba McEntire. Reba has not only been a huge influence on Clarkson’s career, but she also happens to be her mother-in-law. So, Kelly paid tribute to the iconic singer by covering her hit song, “Why Haven’t I Heard From You,” to start the show.

In the clip, which was posted to Instagram, Clarkson comes out on stage looking energetic as she dances around and rocks the mic to the song.

Kelly looked stunning in the video as she donned a pair of dark blue pants and a black top. She added a large, black belt around the middle to cinch her waist, and topped the ensemble with a black jacket. She accessorized the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and gold chain around her neck.

Clarkson wore her long, blonde hair in a classic ponytail behind her head and styled it in loose waves that fell down her back. The Voice coach also donned a full face of makeup in the video, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a bronzed glow, and dark pink lipstick.

Kelly’s singing segment is being branded as “Kellyoke,” and she’s covered some of music’s most iconic artists so far like Prince, Britney Spears, Madonna, and Sheryl Crow.

Of course, Clarkson’s fans went wild over the performance both in the studio audience and on Instagram. Social media users immediately began to comment on the video and gush over Kelly’s singing chops.

“Had me dancing in my seat,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Omg…speechless,” another adoring fan stated.

“I love this so much,” a third comment read.

“Perfection!!!!” another follower gushed.

In a preview clip for the interview portion between Kelly and Reba, Clarkson says, “I ended up marrying her oldest son and you got stuck with me.”

“Thank goodness,” Reba says with a smile on her face that sent Kelly into a fit of laughter.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kelly Clarkson by following her on social media, checking out The Voice, or watching her talk show, which airs weekdays on NBC.