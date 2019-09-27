Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Anger Guests At A South Carolina Hotel Ahead Of Their Wedding

Fans of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin all over the world may be excited to see the couple tie the knot next week, but there are certain people who aren’t too happy about the occasion — the guests at the hotel where the wedding is set to take place.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the power duo are to exchange their vows in front of their loved ones at a South Carolina hotel on Monday. The Montage Palmetto Bluff, which costs around $1000 a night, features a series of luxurious facilities that its guests can enjoy while staying there.

However, the people who were unlucky enough to book their stay on the same date as Justin and Hailey’s wedding were left angered that they have been prohibited from accessing specific areas, such as the swimming pool, the spa and the main restaurant, which will be completely off-limits during the pair’s ceremony.

According to TMZ, the hotel was forced to send guests an email informing them of the rules being enforced this weekend. Alternatively, they were offered a refund, alternate bookings and upgrades, or even free dinner at any of the other restaurants. The young couple reportedly have no connection with the southern state, with the model being from Arizona while the singer was born in Canada, but they reportedly fell in love with its charm.

Justin, 25, and Hailey, 22, officially became husband and wife in September last year when they signed the papers in a secret ceremony at a New York City courthouse. And now, they decided to put on a ceremony for their families and loved ones to witness them say “I do.”

The two lovebirds are following all the traditions, with Hailey saying goodbye to her “last days” as a single girl by enjoying a fun bachelorette party with her closest pals last Wednesday night — including bestie Kendall Jenner, her sister Alaia, and close friend Kelia Moniz, among others.

The girls had a fun wild night out in Los Angeles, as they all went for dinner and then hit nightclub Delilah. They were spotted carrying the classic bachelorette-themed objects, such as a phallic drink holder, some matching straws, and pink wine glasses.

Hailey also rocked a white veil for most of the night, and she looked stunning in a sleeveless white tube dress that highlighted her fit model physique. She appeared joyful in snaps posted by her pals to their social media pages ahead of what will perhaps be one of the most memorable days of her life on Monday.