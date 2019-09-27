Constance Nunes Stuns In Tiny Crop Top & Black Boots In Latest Instagram Update

Constance Nunes is one of Instagram’s hottest women. The model brings the heat in every single one of her photos, and her fans can’t get enough of her sexy shots. However, it’s not all about the glam for Nunes, who also loves to get her hands dirty and wrench on cars.

In Constance’s latest Instagram update, she’s seen looking as hot as ever as she and a friend hang out and seemingly talk about cars. The Car Masters: From Rust To Riches star is spotted sporting a tiny little black crop top that flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. The model paired the top with some high-waisted black pants that showcased her curvy hips, as well as some black boots with a chunky heel.

Nunes rocked the sexy, yet edgy dark look as she wore her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup for the shot, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Constance’s fans loved her latest snap, and took to the comment section of the post to tell her so.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nunes is so much more than just a model with a love of cars. She’s a skilled engine mechanic who helps to restore vintage rides for people and herself.

Constance often shows off her own beloved restored Ford Mustang, which she longingly refers to as “babystang,” on Instagram.

However, she is also a model and she knows how to get the pulses of her fans racing when she poses in skimpy outfits, tight dresses, racy lingerie, Daisy Dukes, and more.

However, fans holding out hope for a romantic connection with Nunes should think again. The model tied the knot to her longtime love back in February while rocking a see-through black lace wedding gown.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better,” Constance Nunes captioned a snap of herself and her new husband from their wedding day.