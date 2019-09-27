‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss & Husband Todd Tucker Are Reportedly Expecting A Baby Via Surrogate

Congratulations are reportedly in order for Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.

Hollywood Life reports that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband are expecting their second biological child together. Sources have reportedly confirmed that the couple is having their baby via surrogate. Burruss reportedly discussed being a mother for the third time on Season 11 of RHOA and shared that surrogacy might be her best option this time around. The Xscape band mate shared on the show that she had a high-risk pregnancy while carrying the couple’s first child, Ace.

Burruss and Tucker have been married since April 2014. Before the couple was married, they both had daughters from previous relationships. Fans of the Bravo series will know that Burruss had her daughter Riley, 16, with her ex Russell Spencer. Tucker also has an older daughter, Kaela, 22. In the beginning of the couple’s process of considering getting a surrogate, both parties reportedly had their concerns about the process. Tucker was initially not thrilled about having someone else carry the couple’s child, but reportedly came around. Burruss was also nervous about how she should feel about another woman carrying the baby, as well as how she would refer to the surrogate. The singer revealed to Busy Phillips on Busy Tonight that she took advice from friend and Real Housewives exec Andy Cohen about her worries. The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host recently had his son, Benjamin, via surrogate.

“I had made a comment. I said something like, ‘I guess I’m gonna have a baby mama,”‘ Burruss said about a past conversation she had with Cohen. “And he said to me, ‘Don’t you ever say that because you are the mother. And to say she’s your baby’s mom is taking away from you.’ It made me feel better.”

Loading...

If Burruss and Tucker are expecting baby number three, the couple will join fellow cast member Eva Marcille in welcoming a new baby to the family. The Inquisitr previously reported that the America’s Next Top Model winner is currently expecting her third child with husband Mike Sterling. The new baby comes just one year after the couple welcomed their first child together, Michael Jr., 1. Marcille recently had a floral-themed baby shower, which was reportedly filmed for Season 12 of the Bravo reality series. Marcille is also reportedly very close to her due date, but left for Greece to film the show’s annual trip.

Fans of RHOA can catch up on Burruss’ reported surrogacy journey when the show premieres for Season 12 later this year.