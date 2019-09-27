Fox News Host Says Donald Trump Sons Ended International Deals Hours Before Eric Brags About Scotland Project

Fox News host Jesse Watters told viewers this week that Donald Trump’s sons halted all international business deals after their father took office in an attempt to avoid conflicts of interest, but Eric Trump proved him wrong just a few hours later.

The host of The Five shared a segment in which he tried to defend Trump’s sons while taking a shot at Joe Biden and his family, claiming that the Trump family took great lengths to avoid potential corruption.

“When Donald Trump became president, his sons stopped doing international business deals. When Joe Biden became vice president, his son started doing international business deals,” Watters claimed, via Newsweek.

Watters was picking up on Donald Trump’s attack on Hunter Biden, son of the former vice president who took a job on the board of a major gas company in Ukraine. Trump has claimed that the Bidens were involved in corruption — a charge that Ukrainian officials dispute — and Democrats have now started an impeachment inquiry after a whistleblower report claimed that Trump tried to pressure the Ukrainian government into digging up dirt on Biden.

Watters’ defense of the Trump family fell flat within hours, however. Not long after the Fox News host claimed that the Trump family halted all of its international business in order to avoid conflicts of interest, Eric Trump took to Twitter to brag about the Trump Organization’s plans to expand overseas operations at its Scotland resort.

“Congratulations to our extraordinary @TrumpScotlandteam!” Eric Trump tweeted. “Minutes ago, we received full & total approval for a new phase of development to include 500 homes, 50 cottages, sports center, retail & more. We also received approval to build a 2nd golf course! Very proud of them!”

Donald Trump’s international business has been the subject of some controversy in recent weeks, even before reports of his pressure on Ukraine. As The Inquisitr reported, an unusual surge in military spending in and around Trump’s Scotland resort has prompted allegations that the president may be using his position in order to prop up the struggling business.

Loading...

As Politico reported, a letter from the Pentagon noted that the military has spent $11 million on fuel at Prestwick Airport, the one closest to Trump’s Turnberry resort and pivotal to the success of the resort. The same fuel could would have been significantly cheaper if purchased at a U.S. military base, the report noted. Before he became president, Trump announced a partnership between his company and the airport, which has struggled and was reportedly in danger of closing. If the airport were to close, it would likely doom Trump’s struggling Turnberry to close as well, experts said.