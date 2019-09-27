Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Tugs At Lace Purple Panties In Sexy, Sun Kissed Snap

Abby Dowse has Instagram in a frenzy yet again.

On Friday, September 27, the blond bombshell kicked off the start to her day by sharing a sizzling new photo to her Instagram feed that has proved impossible to be ignored. The sultry bedroom snap saw the beauty posing in front of her bed as the golden sunlight spilled through her window and spilling over her perfectly bronzed body.

Abby noted in the caption of her post that she loves when the sun “kisses” her, something her fans felt equally as passionate about, though that wasn’t the only part of the babe’s new photo that they were going wild for.

The social media sensation sent pulses racing in the steamy shot that saw her showing off her flawless figure in a set of sexy purple lingerie that left very little to the imagination. Abby’s lace look was from the popular brand Lounge Underwear — a favorite among Instagram models that, judging by the reaction of her 1.4 million followers, Abby certainly did justice to. Her look included a bright purple bra that was barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly busted out of the piece thanks to its daringly low neckline. Plenty of cleavage was well within eyesight for her fans to ogle in, and was only given more attention by the frilly lace cups, while the satin logo band of the bra wrapped tight around the top of her rib cage.

On her lower half, the Aussie beauty rocked a pair of matching purple lace panties that were equally as risque, if not more. The cheeky number featured a daringly high-cut design that left nearly everything exposed, offering an ample look at the babe’s famously curvy booty, enviable thigh bag, and toned legs. Abby teased her fans in the snap by tugging at its thin, logo waistband, which sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection, though the areas hardly needed any help getting recognized.

Abby also wore a thin white cardigan as an extra layer for her look, though it was hardly noticeable in the shot. The long-sleeved piece fell down her shoulders and was completely open to leave her itty-bitty lingerie ensemble and perfect physique completely on display, much to the delight of her fans. She also added a pair of hoop earrings, as well as a dainty cross necklace that spilled down her bare decolletage almost to the middle of her bosom. Her signature blond tresses were worn messily around her face, almost giving the appearance of bedhead, and she sported a minimal makeup look that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

The new post on the Instagram model’s feed was an instant hit with her massive following. The snap racked up over 15,000 likes in just five hours since going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds had flocked to the comments section already as well to shower the beauty with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Abby you’re an absolute vision,” one person wrote, while another called her “the one and only goddess on earth.”

“You’re absolutely perfect,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Abby has flaunted her killer curves on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner recently showed off her figure again in an eye-popping selfie that saw her wearing nothing more than a skintight, hot pink bodysuit — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.