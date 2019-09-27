John Stamos Shares Adorable Photo Of Son ‘Chef Billy’ As They Celebrate His Role In ‘The Little Mermaid Live’

The actor will reprise his role as Chef Louis in ABC's live production.

John Stamos has scored a role as Chef Louis in ABC’s live adaptation of The Little Mermaid, but his son Billy takes the cake in a new photo posted by the Fuller House star.

Stamos, 56, took to Instagram to announce the news that he will play “scoundrel” Chef Louis in ABC’s upcoming The Little Mermaid Live!, which will air on the network in November in honor of the original Disney film’s 30th anniversary. Stamos posted a sweet photo that shows his toddler son Billy wearing and oversized chef’s hat and a blue Mickey Mouse shirt as he sits on his proud papa’s lap.

Fans and famous friends took to the comments section to remark on the sweet celebratory photo.

“Let me know when dinner is ready,” wrote Stamos’ wife, Caitlin McHugh.

“Chef Billy!” added pal Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo.

“So adorable father and son,” wrote another fan.

“Congratulations on your new gig and your handsome little guy helping you put the word out,” added another.

Still, one fan felt that Stamos was miscast as Chef Louis in the live musical adaptation.

“Shoulda been Prince Eric,” the follower wrote.

You can see John Stamos’ adorable photo and Little Mermaid Live announcement below.

Stamos is actually reprising the role of Chef Louis for the ABC special. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix star previously played Chef Louis in a Hollywood Bowl production of The Little Mermaid.

In addition to Stamos, the cast of ABC’s version of the Disney story will also include The Good Wife’s Graham Philips as Prince Eric and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel. Queen Latifah will play villain Ursula and Shaggy will be Sebastian the crab.

In a unique twist to the popular live musical trend on network TV, The Little Mermaid Live will be a hybrid performance featuring live performances from the stage cast combined with snippets from the 1989 animated Disney film.

It’s no surprise that Stamos has signed on to the production, which will air under the Wonderful World of Disney banner on ABC. The Fuller House star was a longtime ABC employee and is a notorious fan of the House of Mouse.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Stamos even owns vintage Disneyland memorabilia, including a cart from Disneyland’s Seven Dwarfs ride with Grumpy’s name on it and the original Disneyland sign which consists of ten 14-by-7 foot individual letters. Stamos also hosted Walt Disney World’s Candlelight Procession at the Orlando theme park last year.

The actor even proposed to his wife via a video filled with romantic moments from Disney and Pixar movies. The custom flick ended with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid urging Stamos to “just ask the girl.”

The Little Mermaid Live! airs Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.