Blond Bombshell Danielle Knudson Is A Sight In Plunging Bustier & Snakeskin Boots For Guess

The Canadian stunner rocks a yellow lace bustier and matching faux-fur jacket in a new photo from her Guess Fall 2019 campaign.

Canadian hottie Danielle Knudson is sharing more snaps from her latest Guess photoshoot and she keeps raising the bar for hotness with each new post. On Thursday, the stunning lingerie model updated her Instagram page with a sizzling snap shot for the Guess Fall 2019 campaign, and left fans swooning over her ravishing beauty.

Shared with her followers shortly before midnight, the new photo saw Danielle looking radiant in a black-and-yellow outfit that beautifully complemented her fair complexion and golden tresses. Snapped in a gorgeous natural setting, one that exuded warm autumn vibes, Danielle looked ready for the season in a fuzzy faux-fur jacket that sported a vibrant bright-yellow color. The blond bombshell teamed up the lavish garment with black slim-fit trousers, which she wore tucked inside a fabulous pair of black-and-white snakeskin boots. In keeping with the yellow theme, she carried an elegant crocodile skin handbag in a slightly darker shade of yellow than her jacket.

The gorgeous Guess girl was the epitome of autumn chic in the stylish outfit. Photographed on a set of stone stairs, Danielle looked regal in the dazzling yellow-themed ensemble. While the faux-fur jacket was certainly eye-catching to say the least — as were the knee-length snakeskin boots — the pièce de résistance of Danielle’s spectacular outfit was what she wore underneath. To add more spice to the already breathtaking shot, the 30-year-old hottie wore the trendy jacket completely open. This exposed her sexy lingerie, a bright-yellow lace bustier that perfectly matched her outerwear. A black-and-white shirt, one that appeared to mirror the print of her boots, also peeped through the open jacket, completing the outfit’s elegant palette.

Danielle was a vision in yellow in the fabulous autumn get-up. Her dazzling outfit aside, the Canadian model looked sensational as she posed in the splendid autumnal decor, one complete with earth-toned rocks and slightly faded foliage. Photographed next to a rocky outcrop, Danielle sat on the stony steps with her legs spread open and her torso slightly bent forward. The sultry posture emphasized her toned thighs, while also calling attention to her bared decolletage. The sizzling model even flashed a glimpse of subtle cleavage in the low-cut bustier, adding extra oomph to her sweltering look.

The fair-haired beauty paired her sexy look with a smoldering attitude. As she stared directly into the camera with an intense gaze, she coquettishly tilted her head to the side and slightly parted her lips in a provocative way. Her long locks were swept to the side, cascading down her back and over her shoulder in soft waves. The wild-chic hairstyle tied her seductive look together, further increasing her sex-appeal.

Danielle has been a Guess girl for five years. The model recently expressed her gratitude for her long-standing collaboration with the American lifestyle brand and treated fans to yet another scorching pic from the label’s Fall 2019 campaign.

“I’ve been a guess [sic] girl for five years now, and the feelings and excitement and gratitude I get when I see each campaign grows and grows,” the Canadian beauty recently wrote on Instagram in late August.

