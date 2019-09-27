Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Smoking Hot In Form-Fitting Bright Yellow Look

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her fashion-forward looks. The beauty isn’t afraid to take a risk when it comes to her sartorial choices, and her latest Instagram post proves that perfectly.

In her most recent Instagram update, Tracee shared a snap of herself in a bold yellow outfit that not many could pull off. The look started with a bright yellow form-fitting turtleneck that showed off Tracee’s curves to perfection. While many would opt to pair such a bold top with a more neutral bottom, Tracee went full throttle with the sunny hue. She added a pair of yellow pants that had a fringe detail from the knee downward and super wide legs, and finished it off with a belt to cinch her waist.

The look was bold and attention-grabbing, and also managed to flaunt Tracee’s stunning physique. The actress tagged several individuals behind the look in the picture, including stylist Karla Welch.

Since the outfit itself was so bold, Tracee kept things simple with her beauty look. She pulled her hair back into a low bun and had a neutral makeup look with just a hint of lip color to brighten up her face.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the Tracee’s bright outfit, and the post received over 62,000 likes within just 10 hours.

While quite a few of Tracee’s fans simply left a string of emoji in the comments section, several shared their thoughts about the overall look with the actress.

“The fringe is everything,” one follower said.

Another fan simply couldn’t get enough of Tracee’s overall vibe, and commented “she is something else.”

“You look so statuesque,” another fan said.

One follower felt envious of Tracee’s insane physique and told her so in the comments section.

“Simply MARVELOUS. I love it wish I had your body.”

Another follower was inspired by Tracee’s style, and commented “I just want to play dress up in your wardrobe.”

The actress seems to be loving the color yellow lately. While she has never been afraid to rock a bold color, either in her own everyday outfits or on the red carpet, this is the second time in a short while that Tracee has landed on yellow in particular. Just a few days ago, she had her followers drooling when she shared a snap of herself in a tight yellow bodysuit that flaunted her curves.

Tracee also recently launched a major new chapter that has nothing to do with the entertainment industry and her career as an actress. She became the CEO and founder of Pattern, a haircare brand that is specifically designed for individuals with “curly, coily & tight-textured hair,” as the brand’s Instagram bio states.