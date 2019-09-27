Celine Dion Hits Back Over Weight Loss Criticism

Celine's responding to those who criticized her for her recent weight loss.

Celine Dion is hitting back at the bodyshamers after being criticized for her recent weight loss. The stunning singer addressed the not-so-nice comments she received over her thin frame in a new interview, where she admitted that she doesn’t let all the negativity about her appearance get to her and she’s actually more focused on doing what’s best for her than pleasing others.

“If you don’t want to be criticized, you are in the wrong place. I take the positive. I take what’s good for me. I leave behind what is not good for me,” Dion explained to Entertainment Tonight this week of how she doesn’t let the remarks get her down.

“I let my management take care of that, and if it hurts anyone, they will take care of that,” she then continued. “And I need to focus on what’s right for me, how I feel and, last but not least, you can’t please everybody.”

Dion also proudly showed off her body during the interview, flexing her bicep as she asked Entertainment Tonight correspondent Lauren Zima, “Is there anything wrong about my body?”

The 51-year-old “One Heart” singer also opened up about how she likes to stay in shape, revealing that she’s a big fan of both ballet and regular stretching. She explained to the site that she keeps active with the exercise, not just because it keeps her slim, but because it also helps her “mind, body and soul.”

Celine also noted how, although she used to have a rounder face, she’s always had a slimmer physique even before her recent weight loss that got the world talking.

“When I was 12 years old, my face was rounder because you have more fat when you’re younger,” she said, but added, “I’ve always been very thin.”

Dion previously opened up about dropping a few pounds in an interview with ABC News back in April after being announced as a L’Oréal spokesperson. In that interview, she denied that her recent weight loss meant that something was wrong and clarified that she was doing just fine.

“It’s true that I’m a little thinner. Everything’s fine, nothing’s wrong,” she said when asked about her slimmer appearance, per Today.

Dion also explained dropping a few pounds earlier this year, as she admitted that she’s been working pretty hard lately, adding, “I like to move and [weight loss] comes with it.”

Her latest comments about her appearance come shortly after she stunned fans on Instagram earlier this month while showing off the artwork for her upcoming new album, titled Courage.

Loading...

The snap showed the singer looking seriously gorgeous in a glamorous sparkly red gown with one shoulder pulled down as she walked in front of a burning fire.

The comments section of Celine’s post was lit up with praise from her millions of fans, as many voiced their excitement for new music and shared their thoughts on how stunning the legendary singer looked in the new social media upload.

Celine Dion’s new album, Courage, is set for release on November 15. The album marks her first English album since she dropped Loved Me Back to Life six years ago in 2013.