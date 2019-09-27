Miley Cyrus’ lookalike sister, Noah, Shows Some Skin In Tiny White Crop Top After Dropping New Single

Miley Cyrus’ little sister, Noah Cyrus, is showing off her impressive figure on social media yet again. The young singer took to her Instagram story on Friday morning to share a new video of herself and a friend as they hung out and talked about her next hairstyle.

In the snap, Noah is seen sitting on a dark gray couch as she donned a tiny little white crop top. The skimpy shirt flashed plenty of skin and flaunted Cyrus’ toned arms, flat tummy, and rock hard abs.

The singer paired the top with some black sweatpants, which showed off her curvy hips. She added a pair of black and white sneakers and a chunky bracelet on her wrist to complete the ensemble.

Noah wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and flowed over her shoulders. She also donned a full face of makeup in the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink color on her lips as she smiled with her eyes closed and arms out in the photo.

The photo came just hours after Cyrus released her brand new single, “Lonely,” which is another soulful ballad with a powerful message, much like her last single, “July.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah recently opened up about the lyrics of “July,” revealing that she wrote the song after getting out of a toxic relationship.

“I went through a bad breakup on July 4th. That was after a two-and-a-half year long relationship. ‘July’ is such a special record to me. It’s probably the most personal record that I’ve put down on paper,” Cyrus told Genius.

“There was always more bad than good,” Noah said of the past romance, adding that she simply couldn’t give her ex what they needed to be happy.

“Go find someone that loves you way better than I do, because I’ve done as much as I can do. Every day was walking on egg shells, just trying to get by. That’s a really hard way to live,” Noah added of the meaning behind the heartbreaking lyrics of the tune.

Meanwhile, fans who want to keep up with Noah Cyrus’ music career, famous family, and wild antics can follow her on her Instagram account, where she posts updates often.